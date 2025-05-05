Patrick Mullins feels Nick Rockett could develop into a Cheltenham Gold Cup contender

Patrick Mullins feels there's a chance Nick Rockett could develop into a Cheltenham Gold Cup contender next season.
The jockey unsurprisingly nominated winning the Randox Grand National aboard the eight-year-old as his standout moment of the season and is already looking forward to what the future might hold for the Steward and Sadie Andrew-owned chaser.
Speaking to sporinglife.com, Mullins said: “Nick Rockett was a dream. It’s the dream as a kid but it’s the dream as a grown-up as well, to win the Grand National.
“I’ve dreamt about it so much and what I’d do in different positions [of the race] and everything went so well on the day.
“I had a decent weight, I wasn’t sweating or starving myself to ride in the race, which was great and to do it for my father, with my mother there and Sarah my girlfriend there – it doesn’t get any better than that.
“Nick Rockett could definitely develop into a Gold Cup horse, without doubt, because he’s improving. He surprised us hugely this year just how much he’s improved.
“We’ll have to see what way Cheltenham and Aintree falls again next year and we’ll have to sit down and decide on whether we’re going to focus on Aintree again, or whether we’re going to give the Gold Cup a crack. That’s a possibility too.”
Mullins is also toying with the idea of Aintree Bowl hero Gaelic Warrior possibly tackling chasing’s blue riband for the first time in his career next spring.
The amateur rider got a terrific kick out of last month's Grade 1 win on the mercurial seven-year-old, but still feels star stablemate Galopin Des Champs is going to be the Closutton flag-bearer in all the top staying chases again next season following a brilliant display in the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup.
Mullins said: “Galopin Des Champs was awesome (on Wednesday). We were going into the race off the back of getting beat in Cheltenham and he hasn’t been his best in Punchestown a few times before, but Paul (Townend) said going down to the start he was the fourth horse out of the parade ring and he pulled him past all the other horses going down to the start. He knew he was on song then.
“Then the way he jumped the first, he winged it, it was just a jaw-dropping performance the way he jumped and galloped them into submission. The way he came out of Paul’s hands at the last too, he’s just an incredible horse.
“He’s had five runs this season, he’s got beaten twice, and yet to come back and put in a performance like that – he’s just a phenomenal beast.”
As for Galopin Des Champs’ prospects of winning a third Boodles Gold Cup at Prestbury Park next March, Mullins isn’t putting it past him.
He said: “At 10 [years old] it’s going to be difficult. Inothewayurthinkin is obviously a high-class horse but I suppose maybe looking at the three-mile novice chasers this year – Lecky Watson, Champ Kiely, Ballyburn – you’re thinking he could be very competitive against the younger horses coming through.
“So it maybe boils down to whether he can get back past Inothewayurthinkin. Obviously, the slower the ground the better but I don’t think the ground was fully the reason for Cheltenham anyway.
“He just never went in Cheltenham so I think we have to try again.”
