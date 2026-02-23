Menu icon
The top amateur rider shares his thoughts

Patrick Mullins feels Kopek Des Bordes is right on track for the Arkle following Fairyhouse schooling session

By Sporting Life
Mon February 23, 2026 · 2h ago

Kopek Des Bordes came through a weekend schooling session with flying colours and is on course for the Singer Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham.

The Willie Mullins-trained son of No Risk At All was an odds-on winner of the Michael O’Sullivan Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at last year’s Festival and while not seen in public since a 13-length chasing debut win at Navan in November, Patrick Mullins reports the six-year-old to be in good shape for the Grade 1 test in 15 days' time.

He told Sporting Life: “We sent Kopek Des Bordes for another schooling session after racing in Fairyhouse and he went very well, did everything we expected and more.

"Paul (Townend) was delighted with him."

Kopek Des Bodes is the 15/8 second-favourite for the Arkle with Paddy Power and Sky Bet, a market topped by the Nicky Henderson-trained Lulamba.

