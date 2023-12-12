Patrick Mullins feels Chapeau De Soleil is versatile in terms of trip

Patrick Mullins says Chapeau De Soleil isn't short of speed despite receiving quotes for the Albert Bartlett after winning at Clonmel last week.

The five-year-old was making his debut over timber in the ClonmelRaces.ie (Q.R.) Maiden Hurdle over two-and-a-half miles and in attritional conditions came home nine lengths clear of Chosen Thyme. Speaking on this week's Get Stuck In programme his jockey said: "He’s not slow, we thought he was our champion bumper horse last year and I’d keep the Neptune open as an option. I do think he’ll be better going left-handed, he does lean a little that way and Cheltenham and Leopardstown should suit him well. “I wouldn’t be scared of going back to two miles with him either. He’s not a slow horse.”

