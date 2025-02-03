Patrick Mullins Dublin Racing Festival reflections

Patrick Mullins reflects on the big winners - and one loser - for the team at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Mullins shared his thoughts immediately after racing on both days, starting with the performance and moment of the weekend.

GALOPIN DES CHAMPS It was fantastic. I went out to the stands as I wanted to watch it properly and every jump down the back straight there was an 'ooh' and an 'aah'. Then the third last down the back straight there was a huge cheer. I just thought his jump at the second last, that awkward half stride, I wondered if he’d step at it but he just came up out of Paul’s hands. Turning in they’re all behind him and he just takes off again. He just keeps doing it. The reaction afterwards was like the Hurricane Fly days when people came sprinting down off the stands. They were jogging there again on Saturday. You could see the appreciation from the crowd, days like this don’t happen very often, you need to enjoy them. I think this is the masterpiece of Willie’s career at the moment. People say he’s so good around Leopardstown, he’s so good around Cheltenham too. He’d be four from four but for falling at the last in the Turners. He’s just so consistent.

MAJBOROUGH I thought the performance was good because he raced keenly. He winged the first and that lit him up and then he missed a few down the back but I liked what he did. He didn’t do anything stupid, he could have stepped and made a big mistake, but he didn’t. It was only his fifth start, and he’ll have learned a lot there. I think its better to put in a jumping round like that here before he goes to Cheltenham and to still win like that was great. FINAL DEMAND Another who is short of experience, he won a point-to-point and then on his first start for us at Limerick. He got a great run down the inside, turning out the back straight I thought I was going to be able to keep Paul in the pocket, but Supersundae faded and ran way below par. It was a great performance but I think on a par with what The Yellow Clay did to Wingmen in Naas, but it still puts him up there with the top novices.

Kopek Des Bordes is in splendid isolation

KOPEK DE BORDES We’ve done a lot of schooling with him after Christmas, and he’s jumped much better and cleaner but he ran a bit keener because of that. I thought we went a good gallop all the way, Paul felt he was hacking all the way. He was just in a different league. We got him late last season and had a very average preparation for his bumper and he still bolted up so we thought he must have some engine and to win at Christmas jumping like he did was a fantastic performance. On Sunday he showed he’s a Grade One horse, GAELIC WARRIOR It was a funny race to watch. He seemed OK immediately afterwards. I’d say what happened is Marine Nationale is watching Paul, Paul’s not travelling, and the winner has got away from them. Gaelic Warrior was very disappointing though. Paul said he was beaten at halfway and he’s just plugged on. This isn’t his track, isn’t his ground, and when he has a very specific situation, he’s capable of putting in that brilliant performance so I’d imagine the ground will dictate what his Cheltenham target is.