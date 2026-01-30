Menu icon
The top amateur rider shares his thoughts

Patrick Mullins Dublin Racing Festival day one preview

By Sporting Life
Sporting Life Plus
Fri January 30, 2026 · 2h ago

Patrick Mullins is in confident mood ahead of day one of the Dublin Racing Festival, where his rides include Gaelic Warrior in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.

Mullins, assistant trainer to his father Willie, partnered the eight-year-old to win the Grade 1 Bowl at Aintree last spring and gets the leg-up for the first time this season following the horse’s win in the John Durkan and close third in the King George at Kempton on Boxing Day – when ridden by Paul Townend on each occasion.

Hopes are high that Gaelic Warrior can claim a sixth top-class success of his career, although star stablemate Galopin Des Champs is also reported in top form and is considered the horse they all have to beat.

Mullins told Sporting Life: “I can’t wait, I’ve been riding Gaelic Warrior at home for most of this season and we’ve had some great days together, obviously at Limerick and in Aintree as well.

“Last Christmas he split Solness and Marine Nationale over two miles and I don’t think there are too many horses in the Irish Gold Cup who could do that.

