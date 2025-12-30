Menu icon
The top amateur rider shares his thoughts

Patrick Mullins Christmas racing reflections including Lossiemouth and Galopin Des Champs

By Sporting Life
Sporting Life Plus
Tue December 30, 2025 · 2h ago

Patrick Mullins admits that Gordon Elliott deserved the lion's share of the plaudits over the festive period in Ireland but was encouraged by what many of the Closutton horses produced.

The leading amateur rider partnered Final Demand to land Limerick's Faugheen Novice Chase on December 28, that horse one of three to strike at the highest level for Mullins over Christmas, and while taking Elliott very seriously in the Irish Trainers' Championship, he feels the best is yet to come from many of the stable stars.

"I don't think it was our best Leopardstown by any means," Mullins said. "But I think we might have only had seven winners last year. We had four there this year, 11 winners in total including three Grade 1s and a Grade 2. So it was a very good year.

