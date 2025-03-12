Patrick Mullins Cheltenham preview: Wednesday rides

Patrick Mullins reports State Man to be back in his stable at home after his agonising last-flight fall in Tuesday’s Unibet Champion Hurdle.

The reigning champion was all set to defend his crown when taking a heavy fall at the final flight when clear of his rivals. Speaking to Sporting Life on Wednesday morning Mullins said: “He’s a bit stiff and sore but the vets were happy for him to travel last night so he took the night boat home. He’s back at Closutton, it was very disappointing but hopefully no harm done. “That he was running was the work he was doing at home. Look with Constitution Hill falling and Brighterdaysahead below form you’d expect him to be winning the way he was but I think the cheekpieces definitely helped and we got a bit of cheer from Winter Fog finishing third and picking up some nice money.”

The rider is aboard Copacabana in the closing Weatherbys Champion Bumper today and explained his decision in siding with the Navan winner. “I can’t ride Bambino Fever at the weight and I thought she had a big chance so it was between him and Gameofinches and I just thought Copacabana has been in the yard all season and has had longer to recover from his race. “Whereas Gameofinches won his point-to-point in mid-November, came to us afterwards and has had 20 days between his races. It’s just not ideal. Maybe it won’t make any difference, but you have to make your decision based on something and I’ll be either right or wrong.”