Patrick Mullins Cheltenham preview: Thursday thoughts

“I think she has a great chance and can turn form around with Old School Outlaw, she caught us on the hope on our first start of the season when Bambino Fever needed the run. She won the champion bumper last year and I think she’s our banker of the week.

“I ride Diamond Du Berlais who will like the ground. She was impressive at Ludlow and has improved since. She has nice form in Auteuil and I’d like to think she might run into a place.