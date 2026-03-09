Menu icon
The top amateur rider shares his thoughts
The top amateur rider shares his thoughts

Patrick Mullins Cheltenham preview: Bumper ride confirmed

By Patrick Mullins
Mon March 09, 2026 · 44 min ago

Having partnered Love Sign D’Aunou at Cheltenham on Monday morning, Patrick Mullins has opted to ride Susannah and Rich Ricci’s promising five-year-old in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper on Wednesday.

However it was his performance on debut at Naas rather than his work at home that has swayed the jockey his way.

“Love Sign D’Aunou travelled over well and was very good on Monday morning so I’m going to ride him in the bumper,” he told Sporting Life.

“It’s a tricky one. Quiryn and The Irish Avatar would probably be better work horses but this fella put in the best performance so I’m going to go on that but I’m far from certain that I’m right.”

