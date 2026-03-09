Patrick Mullins Cheltenham preview: Bumper ride confirmed

However it was his performance on debut at Naas rather than his work at home that has swayed the jockey his way.

“Love Sign D’Aunou travelled over well and was very good on Monday morning so I’m going to ride him in the bumper,” he told Sporting Life.

“It’s a tricky one. Quiryn and The Irish Avatar would probably be better work horses but this fella put in the best performance so I’m going to go on that but I’m far from certain that I’m right.”