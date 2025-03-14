Patrick Mullins Cheltenham Friday preview

Two rides for our ambassador at Cheltenham today when all eyes are on Galopin Des Champs.

Patrick Mullins is hoping things fall right for his mount Ethical Diamond in this afternoon’s William Hill County Hurdle. Speaking to Sporting Life, he said: “I think he has a great chance. The English handicapper hasn't missed him at all and has given him quite a high rating and he ran poorly here on soft ground last year. "But he’s a flat-bred horse with a lot of speed, this good ground will suit him and I hope he can do something similar to what Absurde did last year."

Mullins’ other mount is Sounds Victorius in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle but he feels Gordon Elliott might hold the ace card in this. “Sounds Victorius and Fishery Lane both ran very well last year in the Champion Bumper and we’re hoping they can bring their A-game back again, but mostly they might be looking for a place,” he said. “Paul (Townend) has gone for Jasmin De Vaux. I think his jumping has improved and going up to three miles should be easier for him, but the one to beat I think is Wingmen. He’s battle-hardened and this is a race where I think you need a lot of experience. I think he's the one to beat." Despite eleven runners in the JCB Triumph Hurdle, the assistant trainer isn’t convinced the Grade One prize will be heading back to Closutton this time around. “We’ve a big team, a full football squad. I think the English hold the aces with Lulamba and East India Dock. Paul has gone for Lady Vega Allen who ran very well at Christmas and has a lovely pedigree. “We’ve a lot of horses that are going to be nice novices next season. We're giving them a run here, unless they win they won’t lose their novice status and will gain valuable experience but I think a lot of them are for next year rather than this year."

💬 We join Patrick Mullins on day four of the #CheltenhamFestival 👇 pic.twitter.com/OZYKMzUFNT — Sporting Life Racing: Cheltenham Festival 2025! (@SportingLife) March 14, 2025