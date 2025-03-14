Patrick Mullins Cheltenham Friday preview

Two rides for our ambassador at Cheltenham today when all eyes are on Galopin Des Champs.
Patrick Mullins is hoping things fall right for his mount Ethical Diamond in this afternoon’s William Hill County Hurdle.
Speaking to Sporting Life, he said: “I think he has a great chance. The English handicapper hasn't missed him at all and has given him quite a high rating and he ran poorly here on soft ground last year.
"But he’s a flat-bred horse with a lot of speed, this good ground will suit him and I hope he can do something similar to what Absurde did last year."
Mullins’ other mount is Sounds Victorius in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle but he feels Gordon Elliott might hold the ace card in this.
“Sounds Victorius and Fishery Lane both ran very well last year in the Champion Bumper and we’re hoping they can bring their A-game back again, but mostly they might be looking for a place,” he said.
“Paul (Townend) has gone for Jasmin De Vaux. I think his jumping has improved and going up to three miles should be easier for him, but the one to beat I think is Wingmen. He’s battle-hardened and this is a race where I think you need a lot of experience. I think he's the one to beat."
Despite eleven runners in the JCB Triumph Hurdle, the assistant trainer isn’t convinced the Grade One prize will be heading back to Closutton this time around.
“We’ve a big team, a full football squad. I think the English hold the aces with Lulamba and East India Dock. Paul has gone for Lady Vega Allen who ran very well at Christmas and has a lovely pedigree.
“We’ve a lot of horses that are going to be nice novices next season. We're giving them a run here, unless they win they won’t lose their novice status and will gain valuable experience but I think a lot of them are for next year rather than this year."
Stablemates Dinoblue and Allegorie De Vassy dominate the market for the Mrs Paddy Power Chase – and Mullins hopes the finish too.
"They've got a fair rivalry going back a bit now. Dinoblue has been second at the meeting twice, she was very unlucky in the Grand Annual where she missed the last two fences then the very soft ground last year caught her out.
"With her top-class two mile form against the geldings, I think she’ll be able to transfer most of that to two-and-a-half against the mares. With the ground as it is, I think that will get her over the line in front.”
All eyes are on Kopeck De Mee in the closing Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle.
“With the profile he had we said we’d come straight to Cheltenham. It’s not an easy thing to do but it can be done. Jimmy De Seuil won the Coral Cup on his first run of the season but it's a little harder to do it on your first run in England or Ireland," said Mullins.
“Gaelic Warrior wasn’t able to manage it a couple of years ago but Kopeck De Mee has a lovely weight, is rated 136, and I'd be disappointed if he wasn’t higher than that this time next year. He needs to handle the big field. Whether you can back him at the price he is I don’t know, but he is well handicapped."
And then onto Galopin Des Champs in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.
“Adam Connolly is delighted with him, we’ve had a great preparation. The ground is no worry for me, Leopardstown has a very dry chase track, I think he’s going to be very adaptable,” Mullins said.
“I would have huge respect for Banbridge, a King George winner who has good two mile form too. Inothewayurthinkin has been supplemented as well but if Galopin can do it he’d create history and become Ireland’s third three-time Gold Cup winner.
“We still talk about Cottage Rake and that’s nearly 100 years ago. It would be very special. Hopefully we get good luck and if he gets beat after that, so be it.”
