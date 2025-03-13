Patrick Mullins Cheltenham Festival preview: Thursday rides

The six-year-old is unbeaten in two starts to date but faces a very different test this afternoon.

Her jockey told Sporting Life: “I rode her out this morning. It’s going to be a big ask for her. It’s a 24-runner race, I think that’s the biggest in the history of the race, and it’s going to ride more like a handicap. Obviously she’s only had one run in a bumper and one over hurdles so far which puts her at a disadvantage straight away.

“It’s a big ask given her inexperience and I’d imagine that’s why Paul Townend has chosen Aurora Vega who has had five bumper runs and four over hurdles. She’s battle hardened and I’d imagine Paul is on the best of ours.”