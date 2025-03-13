Sporting Life
The assistant trainer shares his thoughts

Patrick Mullins Cheltenham Festival preview: Thursday rides

By David Ord
Sporting Life Plus
Thu March 13, 2025 · 1h ago

Patrick Mullins fears a lack of racecourse experience could count against his mount Maughreen in the Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle.

The six-year-old is unbeaten in two starts to date but faces a very different test this afternoon.

Her jockey told Sporting Life: “I rode her out this morning. It’s going to be a big ask for her. It’s a 24-runner race, I think that’s the biggest in the history of the race, and it’s going to ride more like a handicap. Obviously she’s only had one run in a bumper and one over hurdles so far which puts her at a disadvantage straight away.

“It’s a big ask given her inexperience and I’d imagine that’s why Paul Townend has chosen Aurora Vega who has had five bumper runs and four over hurdles. She’s battle hardened and I’d imagine Paul is on the best of ours.”

Mullins also rides Sa Majeste in the closing Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase and while he too lacks experience, the jockey is expecting a good spin.

“He’s right up the top of the weights but he’s a fine, big, strong horse. He disappointed last year in the Coral Cup but that was on very soft ground, it’s very different this afternoon,” he said.

“That will suit him a lot better. He doesn’t have a whole pile of experience either but perhaps is a little unexposed and if we can get him out and get him jumping, he could be involved in the finish.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

