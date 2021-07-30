Horse racing insight: Oisin Murphy's rides on the final two days of Goodwood

Oisin Murphy considers future targets for Alcohol Free before providing the lowdown on his rides at Goodwood on Friday and Saturday.

Still on cloud nine after Alcohol Free’s Sussex win It was unbelievable to win the Sussex Stakes with Alcohol Free on Wednesday. I'm just so thrilled for the horse, her owner Jeff Smith and the team at home. It was great for everyone. She's not an easy filly, she's not straightforward. She takes a lot of work in the mornings from Cassia, who rides her every day. She felt super when I galloped her on Saturday and I really appreciate what they've done to get her there in that order. I had a lot of confidence in her, I didn't know if we could beat Poetic Flare, but she was great on the day. In terms of future targets, she needs another race before QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot, but what that race will be I’m not quite sure yet. It was £5,000 to keep her in the Juddmonte International and she won a lot of money yesterday, so that’s an option. Of course, there would be doubts about her staying a mile and a quarter at York and we won’t be tied down to any specific targets yet. We’ll just see how she comes out of the race first.

JOCKEYBOX with Oisin Murphy and Oli Bell

FRIDAY RIDES – GOODWOOD WITHHOLD – 1.50

I thought he ran brilliantly at Newbury, he was slightly unlucky getting held up late on. Roger Charlton is a very good trainer and he tries to put me on winners, so hopefully this horse will go well. TACTICAL – 2.25

He has been running well and seems fine on all sorts of ground. I know this fella like the back of my hand, so hopefully he’ll go well. William Haggas’ horse Baaeed has the best form and looks like he’s improving, but Tactical is tough and hardy. He’s freshened up well from his last run and putting on her Majesty’s colours is always a great privilege. RHOSCOLYN – 3.00

He ran very well at Pontefract and has the got right sort of profile, he’s a tough handicapper. It’s a hard race, though, everyone knows how difficult it is to win here.

DRAGON SYMBOL – 3.35

We’re drawn away from Battaash which isn’t ideal, but there is pace around us with Good Effort and Ornate. I know it’s not been long, but he had a little freshen up after the July Cup. I’m looking forward to coming back to five furlongs with him, his sectionals at Newmarket were very fast. I really respect Battaash, he’s obviously a champion, but Dragon Symbol will hopefully give him something to think about if he’s at his best. PASSION AND GLORY – 4.10

A little bit of ease in the ground will be ideal for him. He’s improving and I thought his last run was very good. We haven’t seen the best of him yet and he’s a brilliant ride to get back on. I’m really looking forward to him. SIR HENRY COTTON – 4.45

He’s had three runs and he seems to be getting better with every start. It’s hard to know how fair his handicap mark, but hopefully he’ll give a good account. SCAMPI – 5.20

He’s an unknown on slow ground, but he’s run okay a couple of times recently. I thought there was a couple of strong contenders in this race, like Marching Army who I rode to win at Leicester last time.

SATURDAY RIDES - GOODWOOD ABLE KANE – 1.55

He's in the right race, although it's very competitive. He's a horse I know pretty well and his trainer Rod Millman is having a very good season, possibly one of his best ever seasons. It would be nice to add to that, I know Glorious Goodwood means a lot to him. URBAN ARTIST – 2.30

This horse is owned by my auntie and was bred by her late husband. It would mean a lot if she were to win. She's won at Goodwood before and she ran very well when second in a Group 3 at York this season. I hope she’s still progressing and she’s back in a handicap here off 99, so you'd have to respect her chances. She has made the running before, but her trainer Hughie Morrison doesn’t tie me down to instructions. TRIBAL CRAFT – 3.05

Like Alcohol Free, she’s in Jeff Smith’s ownership. She's really stepped up this season and she won the Group 3 at York in which Urban Artist was second. You would have to be very impressed with what she's done recently and it would be nice if she could keep going on the right path. Hopefully the ground doesn't dry up too much for her. Wonderful Tonight will be very tough to beat, she’s a star filly. I think it was the right thing to do not running her in the King George and she'll be a tough nut to crack.

BIELSA – 3.40

I don't know much about this horse, I’ve not ridden him before, but he has some good form in these sprint handicaps and he’ll be fine on the slow ground. I don't ride for Kevin Ryan that often, but the yard had a Glorious Goodwood winner on Wednesday. Hopefully he’s put me on a good one, although this is obviously a very competitive race. IMPERIAL FIGHTER – 4.10