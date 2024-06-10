Passenger could clash with City Of Troy in Coral-Eclipse

Passenger is “very unlikely” to make Royal Ascot but a clash with City Of Troy in the Coral-Eclipse could be on the cards.

Sir Michael Stoute’s charge, owned by the Niarchos family, made a winning return to action in the Huxley Stakes at Chester and was antepost favourite for the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes on Wednesday week. However, over the weekend it emerged he’d been struck down by an infection and Alan Cooper, the owner’s racing manager, told Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast that time is against him for the Berkshire showpiece. “The veterinarians are monitoring him day by day, as are Sir Michael and his team, and we’re waiting to hear how his infection and bloods are responding to treatment. When a horse coughs and spikes a high temperature, we have to be very cautious for the long term," Cooper said.