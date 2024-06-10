Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Euro IconEuro 24
Royal Ascot IconRoyal Ascot
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Passenger is too good for Israr
Passenger is too good for Israr

Passenger could clash with City Of Troy in Coral-Eclipse

By David Ord
10:58 · MON June 10, 2024

Passenger is “very unlikely” to make Royal Ascot but a clash with City Of Troy in the Coral-Eclipse could be on the cards.

Sir Michael Stoute’s charge, owned by the Niarchos family, made a winning return to action in the Huxley Stakes at Chester and was antepost favourite for the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes on Wednesday week.

However, over the weekend it emerged he’d been struck down by an infection and Alan Cooper, the owner’s racing manager, told Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast that time is against him for the Berkshire showpiece.

“The veterinarians are monitoring him day by day, as are Sir Michael and his team, and we’re waiting to hear how his infection and bloods are responding to treatment. When a horse coughs and spikes a high temperature, we have to be very cautious for the long term," Cooper said.

Download the Sporting Life App

“Things can come right but I would have thought Royal Ascot is very unlikely because he’s obviously missed work – even though he’s very fit we are battling against time and one has to be particularly careful with lung infections."

So what a about a potential Sandown clash with City Of Troy?

“It’s an identical path to his sire Ulysses, Ascot to the Eclipse, that was the programme. City Of tory adds a fascinating element to it,” Cooper admitted.

“What he (Passenger) did at Chester was pretty impressive. Sir Michael has always considered him to be a very good horse, we ran him in the Derby last year, and going forward he has entries in Group One races over ten furlongs, the Irish Champion, the Arc too, and we’d be very hopeful he’ll be taking part in races like that."

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal AscotEuro 2024
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo