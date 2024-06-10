Passenger could clash with City Of Troy in Coral-Eclipse

Passenger is “very unlikely” to make Royal Ascot but a clash with City Of Troy in the Coral-Eclipse could be on the cards.
Sir Michael Stoute’s charge, owned by the Niarchos family, made a winning return to action in the Huxley Stakes at Chester and was antepost favourite for the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes on Wednesday week.
However, over the weekend it emerged he’d been struck down by an infection and Alan Cooper, the owner’s racing manager, told Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast that time is against him for the Berkshire showpiece.
“The veterinarians are monitoring him day by day, as are Sir Michael and his team, and we’re waiting to hear how his infection and bloods are responding to treatment. When a horse coughs and spikes a high temperature, we have to be very cautious for the long term," Cooper said.
“Things can come right but I would have thought Royal Ascot is very unlikely because he’s obviously missed work – even though he’s very fit we are battling against time and one has to be particularly careful with lung infections."
So what a about a potential Sandown clash with City Of Troy?
“It’s an identical path to his sire Ulysses, Ascot to the Eclipse, that was the programme. City Of tory adds a fascinating element to it,” Cooper admitted.
“What he (Passenger) did at Chester was pretty impressive. Sir Michael has always considered him to be a very good horse, we ran him in the Derby last year, and going forward he has entries in Group One races over ten furlongs, the Irish Champion, the Arc too, and we’d be very hopeful he’ll be taking part in races like that."
