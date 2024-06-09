Sporting Life
City Of Troy bounces back to win the Betfred Derby
City Of Troy bounces back to win the Betfred Derby

City Of Troy to be aimed at Coral-Eclipse at Sandown

By Sporting Life
15:19 · SUN June 09, 2024

Betfred Derby winner City Of Troy will tackle 10 furlongs for the first time in his career in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandow next month, it has been confirmed.

The son of Justify was a brilliant two-year-old last season and, much like stablemate Auguste Rodin in 2023, consigned a disappointing 2000 Guineas run at Newmarket to the past when winning Epsom's premier Classic on June 1.

Rather than take on the Irish Derby at the Curragh, he is now set to drop back in distance for the Sandown feature on July 6, a race trainer Aidan O'Brien has won a record seven times including last year with Paddington.

A statement on Coolmore.com read: "European Champion Two-Year-Old and decisive Epsom Derby victor, City Of Troy (Justify) will drop back in trip for Sandown’s 10-furlong feature, the Gr.1 Eclipse Stakes, on Saturday, July 6th."

O'Brien will be represented in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, with Epsom third Los Angeles confirmed on course for the Classic on June 30.

Firming up the plans for the son of Camelot and two other stars, the Coolmore statement said: "Following discussions between the Coolmore partners and trainers Aidan O’Brien and Chad Brown, Los Angeles (Camelot) will take his place in the €1,250,000 Irish Derby field on June 30 at the Curragh, where he will bid to emulate his sire in winning Ireland’s premier Classic.

"Auguste Rodin (Deep Impact) will bid to notch up his sixth success at the highest level in the Gr.1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot. Kentucky Derby runner-up and Belmont Stakes third Sierra Leone will be aimed at the Gr.1 Travers Stakes at Saratoga."

Sky Bet make City Of Troy their 4/5 favourite for Coral-Eclipse glory, ahead of 9/2 shot Passenger, who will miss Royal Ascot due to a setback.

