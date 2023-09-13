ParisLongchamp the next stop for Ballymount Boy

The imposing Camacho colt demonstrated plenty of ability in his first two performances and made the step from a maiden victory to Group Two level when contesting the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood in August.

Vandeek won that event and went on to impress when winning the Prix Morny, but Ballymount Boy was just a length behind in second spot.

York was next on the agenda for the Acomb Stakes, a Group Three where he started as the 11-4 joint-favourite and was again the runner-up, beaten a length and a half on his seven-furlong debut.

The Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere is now the next step, over seven furlongs on Arc day.

“He’s doing very well after York, we’re very pleased with him and our plan is to go over to France for Lagardere,” Keatley said.

“I think that will suit him, seven furlongs on the track there, and when you look at the form, he has some of the best form there so we’d like to think he’d go very close.”

Keatley feels the Acomb did not suit tactically and with that knowledge Ballymount Boy will be positioned more handily in Paris.

“The way the race was run, he was just behind the pace,” he said.

“He was only really getting going and he ran the fastest final furlong, which shows you that was when he was doing his best work.

“He still ran a good race and now we can position him in the first few as he does take a while to hit top gear. We’re really looking forward to running him.”

