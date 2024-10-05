ParisLongchamp Saturday review: Illinois strikes for Ballydoyle

A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at ParisLonchamp where Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore enjoyed a great afternoon.

Cadran hero Kyprios 'horse of a lifetime' Aidan O’Brien hailed Kyprios “the horse of a lifetime” after he secured his eighth Group One victory in the Prix du Cadran at ParisLongchamp. The popular chestnut rounded off an unblemished 2022 campaign with was a jaw-dropping 20-length victory in this race two years ago, but made it the track only twice last season after suffering a life-threatening injury and was beaten on both occasions. However, he has roared back better than ever this term, regaining the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, the Goodwood Cup and the Irish St Leger and he was a 1-5 shot to do the same in the Cadran. Ryan Moore sent the six-year-old into an early lead and despite having to be niggled at various stages to keep up the gallop, he never looked like being beaten. It was Alan King’s veteran Trueshan, in search of a third win in the race himself, who kept him honest for much of the race yet despite running admirably, he could never quite get on terms for James Doyle. O’Brien said of the winner: “He’s so special and I sound like a broken record thanking everyone, but all the people around him every day are the ones that make the difference. Everyone had so much patience with him getting him back and I’m so grateful to everyone. At those distances he’s only playing with horses really. He’s so much class and Ryan said he’s just going along there in second gear and wanting someone to come and join him all the time.”

By claiming an eighth Group One, Kyprios has now won more races at the highest level than any of the greats O’Brien has trained in his stellar career, with the likes of four-time Gold Cup winner Yeats, Highland Reel, Magical, Minding and Rock Of Gibraltar all having won seven. While a bid for a third Gold Cup success next summer is clearly the priority for Kyprios, he could back at Ascot in just a fortnight’s time in a bid to win a first Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup, for which Paddy Power make him their 8-11 favourite. “He’s an incredible horse, the horse of a lifetime really, and if everything is well with him we might have a look at going back to Ascot, then give him the winter off and go back for the Gold Cup next year with his two prep runs before it again,” O’Brien added. “He’s very unique. When you have a horse with the class he has and gets the trip like he does, it’s vey unusual and his mind is unbelievable. For us it’s a privilege to have him. We’ve never had a horse win eight Group Ones before and what can I say? He’s so unusual and I promise you he’s lucky to be here – we didn’t think he would be.” In the aftermath of his Irish Leger success last month, O’Brien did tantalisingly raise the possibility of Kyprios dropping back in trip for a tilt at the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, but he insists he has no regrets about sticking to the staying division. He said: “We’d love to have run him in the Arc, but we have to be respectful of the horse and it might be disrespectful to him to ask him to run in a race like that.He’d be a lot better with a stronger pace in front of him, but he tries so hard he would go down on his knees for you, that’s the way he is, and that might be the wrong thing to (do when) looking to have him hopefully for next year. He’s an amazing horse to have and I don’t think you could ask any more from him – you have to be respectful of him the whole time.”

Treble tops for Ballydoyle team Illinois got Arc weekend off to a flying start for O’Brien and Moore with a determined victory in the Qatar Prix Chaudenay at ParisLongchamp. Having filled the runner-up spot in the Grand Prix de Paris, the Great Voltigeur and the St Leger since his Royal Ascot victory in the Queen’s Vase, the Galileo colt was a warm order to strike Group Two gold on his return to the Bois de Boulogne and was soon bowling along at the head of affairs. Moore had to get to work from the home turn and the 4-9 favourite looked at the mercy of Trafalgar Square after being joined and briefly passed by his French rival, but Illinois gritted his teeth to keep himself in the fight and battled back to score by a widening two lengths at the line. “I’m delighted, he’s a lovely horse and straightforward and stays very well. He’s lazy but finds plenty and Ryan said he’d have no problem coming back in trip if he needs to,” said O’Brien. “In an ideal world you’d prefer to get a lead, but we’re very happy as it was a lovely race to come to after he got beat in the Leger. “He should be a lovely four-year-old. I was obviously concerned when the other horse came to him, but knowing him he finds loads and Ryan gave him a great ride – that’s Ryan all over, isn’t it?” Paddy Power cut Illinois to 8/1 from 10/1 for the QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup, but he appears unlikely to turn up at Ascot in a fortnight’s time. O’Brien added: “That will probably be it for him for this year, I’d imagine. It’s a nice, long winter and he’ll be ready to start early in the spring. Ryan said he could start in Dubai or anywhere.”

