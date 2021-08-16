ParisLongchamp preview: Jason Kiely Sunday tips

It's a star-studded card at ParisLongchamp on Sunday and our man in France Jason Kiely is across all the action.

Big day for Baaeed This Sunday's bumper ten-race card at ParisLongchamp signals the beginning of five fantastic weeks of racing at the number one French track. The €450,000 Group One Prix Du Moulin De Longchamp (14.48) is the feature of the afternoon and with the potential superstar Baaeed among six declared runners, it is sure to be a cracker. As always, our man in France Jason Kiely examines the field for the feature and also guides the way through the remaining Group races of this huge afternoon of racing in Paris.

Who are the dangers in the Moulin? Over the years many superstars have landed the Prix du Moulin de Longchamp, with horses like Moonlight Cloud, Goldikova and even Rock Of Gibraltar successful in this prestigious Group One race. The highly-touted and already labelled superstar Baaeed bids to add his name to the Moulin roll of honour as the William Haggas-trained colt chases a maiden Group One success this Sunday. Unbeaten in his four careers starts, the son of Sea The Stars takes a further step into the unknown and faces two new tests in Sunday’s feature - not only is Baaeed taking on Group One opposition for the first time, but also some older rivals – and he is expected to pass with flying colours. Having only ever run over a mile on good ground, Sunday’s race conditions look optimal for the strong-travelling three-year-old, who looks like going off as the heavy odds-on favourite. On official ratings Baaeed is clear of the field and the time he clocked when landing the Sir Henry Cecil Stakes at Newmarket is faster than six of the last renewals of this race. If in the same form, then Baaeed should offer William Haggas a first Group One winner in France since One Master in 2019 and Jim Crowley with his first since Battash back in 2017. Only six go to post for the Moulin and like so often this summer, the field lacks in a strong French challenge. Victor Ludorum is the sole home representative and he could be capable of causing an upset now returned to one of his favoured tracks. His trainer Andre Fabre has a superb record in this race (won in 2020 with Persian King and 2016 with Vadamos) and following a slow early part of the summer, his string seems to be back in peak condition. Drawn in stall one and a straightforward ride, Victor Ludorum could easily be the dark horse if this was to turn tactical. He is already a course and distance winner at this level and should Baaeed fall short of Group One class, then Victor Ludorum is the obvious one to pick up the pieces. Snow Lantern has lost little in defeat all season and has put up some fine performances at this level. Although it may be tough against the colts, she does receive weight and is at her optimum distance too.

Exciting two-year-olds in opener A race that has often produced some very smart two-year-olds, this year’s Group Three Prix La Rochette (12.23) looks a renewal to savour. Six of the seven runners come into the 1,400m contest on the back of a win but realistically there are three main protagonists for the €40,000 first prize. French-trained juveniles Making Moovies and Zelda both come into the race unbeaten while Charlie Appleby’s New Science adds an extra bit of spice to the mixture, having won a Listed race at Ascot last time out.

William Buick pushes New Science out to victory

There was plenty to like about Making Moovies' two performances at La Teste De Buch. Although impressive in victory, it is hard to weigh-up the form and he now faces stiffer competition. He is however, from a yard that excels in producing juvenoles and is out of the very smart Grace Lady. New Science was impressive on debut before blotting his copybook at Royal Ascot. The son of Lope De Vega then got back on track when dominating at Ascot and on form, is the pick of the field. Appleby took this race back in 2017 with Glorious Journey and has been in terrific form with his French runners all season. Zelda looks the most interesting of all though and coming from the all-conquering yard of Jean-Claude Rouget, she looks the one to side with. Although the winning distances of both her wins are modest, she travelled strongly and won them with consummate ease. She is a half-sister to the hugely exciting (although now exported to the USA) Chez Pierre and according to her owner, former NBA basketballer Tony Parker, she “could be anything”.