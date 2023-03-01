John Ingles reflects on a lucrative weekend for two of world racing's multi-millionaires in the Saudi Cup and Hong Kong Gold Cup.

Much of Flat racing’s attention at the weekend was focused on the world’s richest race, the Saudi Cup, along with the main event’s valuable supporting contests. For the second year running, it was the Japanese contingent which stole most of the headlines, successful in three of the races, after four wins last year, but this time landing the big one among their haul. In fact, Japanese horses took four of the first five places in the Saudi Cup, with Panthalassa holding on from last year’s Dubai World Cup winner Country Grammer who filled the runner-up spot for the second year running for Bob Baffert, this time ridden by Frankie Dettori. Lots of credit must go to Panthalassa, an admirably game front-runner who has had some hard races around the world in the last 12 months or so, to his trainer Yoshito Yahagi whose international profile has been raised dramatically in the same time-frame since landing a double at the 2021 Breeders’ Cup, and to his fellow Japanese trainers for their enterprise in seizing good opportunities to pick up the dollars in the desert which were going begging. Because while it’s true to some extent that events at King Abdulaziz racecourse highlighted again Japan’s now well-established ability to compete successfully on the world stage, it has to be said that the Saudi Cup, for all its massive prize fund, takes much less winning than, say, the Arc, as the Japanese themselves know only too well. With Baffert’s other runner, the more-fancied Taiba, disappointing and last year’s locally-trained shock winner Emblem Road only sixth this time, it was almost by default that the Saudi Cup was largely left for the Japanese to carve up among themselves.

Panthalassa is a very smart horse, certainly, but no top-notcher, not that his connections will care too much about that with another £8m in the bank. That, by the way, compares with the £56,000 that Lord North – with whom Panthalassa shared the spoils in last year’s Dubai Turf – earned the same day from winning the Winter Derby at Lingfield. Yahagi’s other winner, Bathrat Leon, earned the equivalent of £750,000 for his Group 3 win on the Saudi Cup undercard, though this was the same horse that had been a 66/1 shot when only fourth in last summer’s Sussex Stakes and struggled against Europe’s top milers again in the Prix Jacques le Marois. Another large Japanese raiding party is being assembled for Dubai World Cup night and no doubt they’ll make their mark again there too, even if Godolphin, for one, should put up more of a resistance than the hosts managed in Riyadh last weekend and where the Godolphin presence was minimal. The Japanese had found success harder to come by, despite again showing up in force, at the Hong Kong International Races last December. That brings us to what was arguably the true highlight of the weekend as the best horses in action in the Northern Hemisphere were not to be found in Saudi Arabia at all but at Sha Tin where the high-class pair Golden Sixty and Romantic Warrior met in the latest round of what is proving a compelling rivalry. They’d avoided each other in December when Golden Sixty had contested the Hong Kong Mile, which he was bidding to win for the third year running, while Hong Kong Derby winner Romantic Warrior remained over a mile and a quarter for the Hong Kong Cup. Golden Sixty’s surprise neck defeat – only the fourth time he’d been beaten in as many seasons – at the hands of Hong Kong Derby runner-up California Spangle whom he’d beaten on the two previous occasions they’d met, was quickly followed by Romantic Warrior taking his record to nine wins from ten starts with an impressive four and a half length victory. Among those left trailing by Romantic Warrior was none other than Panthalassa who was swallowed up in the straight and beat only two home, while another of the beaten horses to come out and win a very valuable international prize recently was Hong Kong’s Russian Emperor in fifth; he won the main event, the Amir Trophy, at Qatar’s big meeting the weekend before the Saudi Cup. As well as proving that Hong Kong had some high-class performers capable of seeing off the Japanese challenge, the results at Sha Tin in December also showed that Hong Kong’s reigning Horse of The Year Golden Sixty – a shade below his best on the day – nonetheless had at least one serious challenger to his title. When Timeform published its global rankings for 2022 the following month, we had Romantic Warrior on 129, ahead of Golden Sixty on 128, with California Spangle just behind on 126. That was all good on paper but what was really needed was a) a rematch between California Spangle and Golden Sixty and b) a clash between Golden Sixty and Romantic Warrior. There wasn’t long to wait before both questions were answered in the same race because all three of them met in one of the most keenly anticipated contests of recent years in Hong Kong in the Stewards’ Cup in January. Despite Romantic Warrior dropping back to a mile, he was sent off the even-money favourite just ahead of Golden Sixty, winner of the race in 2021, on 15/10, with California Spangle 29/10 and the remaining four runners at long odds. The big three dominated throughout, with California Spangle adopting his usual front-running role, Romantic Warrior a close second and Golden Sixty stalking the pair. Romantic Warrior threw down his challenge on the home turn but didn’t have the pace to assert whereas Golden Sixty, right back to his best, quickened once getting a gap between the leading pair and won with a length to spare over the rallying Romantic Warrior who took second by a neck from California Spangle.

The champ! GOLDEN SIXTY too good in the Hong Kong Gold Cup