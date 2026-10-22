The Jonjo & A J O'Neill-trained Cheltenham Festival hero Wilful made a successful start to his new campaign in the Panoramic Hurdle at Carlisle.

The two-mile and one-furlong Listed event, rescheduled from Kempton Park, had been billed as one of the strongest hurdle races ever staged at the Cumbria venue, with former Champion Hurdle heroine in the line-up alongside Paul Nicholls' prolific Rubaud and the Dan Skelton-trained Mirabad, who was a Grade 1 winner over fences at Aintree's Grand National meeting in April. They all played their part to some extent but it was March's County Hurdle hero Wilful (3/1) who emerged on top under Jonjo O'Neill junior, holding off the late thrust of 9/2 shot Mirabad to score by three-quarters of a length, with 11/4 favourite Golden Ace back in third. Rubaud took the six runners along through the early stages, followed by Golden Ace and Wilful as Burdett Road and Mirabad occupied the final two places in the field. Golden Ace came to tackle the front-runner two out and was in front at the final obstacles but Wilful soon had her measure and stuck to his task well in the closing stages towards the far side rail despite Mirabad coming with a promising late run on the outside.

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