Palinca makes perfect start over hurdles at Wexford

The Henry De Bromhead-trained Palinca made a very good impression first time out at Wexford on Wednesday.
Owned by Coolmara Stables Limited and ridden by Darragh O'Keeffe, the four-year-old filly was all the rage in the market beforehand and made no mistake as 1/3 favourite in the Racing TV Free Trial For A Month Maiden Hurdle.
The daughter of Goliath Du Berlais was in front from flagfall and, after upping the tempo before the turn into the straight, Palinca flew over the last two hurdles before drawing 11 lengths clear of Zara's Dream (100/30).
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"In fairness, she'd been showing us them kind of signs at home," the winning rider said on Racing TV. "She'd been working very easily and I was excited about her coming here.
"You'd love everything about her, especially the way we quickened up down over the last two hurdles she was mustard. I'd say she's very decent.
"I'd have been happy to take a lead but she did plenty of schooling with her and last week she jumped brilliant. I thought we'd keep it nice and straightforward.
"She was entitled to do what she did there but the manner in which she did it was impressive."
Paddy Power, Sky Bet and Betfair cut Palinca to 12/1 from 20s for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.
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