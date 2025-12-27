Sam Ewing replaced the sidelined JJ Slevin in the saddle aboard the winner and having mastered the earlier trailblazer Hercule De Seuil, the Leopardstown specialist went on and began to turn the screw from the front.

Marine Nationale almost made an early exit having made a shuddering mistake at the second fence, Sean Flanagan somehow staying in the saddle.

And jumping the penultimate fence he was within striking distance of the leader along with the favourite Majborough.

But both were off the bridle and found the hare impossible to catch.

Marine Nationale got within half-a-length of doing so but was never quite getting past, Majborough found himself squeezed out when rallying between horses on the run-in and dropped out into third.

Paddy Power and Sky Bet halved the winner in price to 20/1 for the BetMGM Champion Chase at Cheltenham.