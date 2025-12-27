Menu icon
Solness holds off Marine Nationale in a Leopardstown thriller
Solness holds off Marine Nationale in a Leopardstown thriller

Paddy's Rewards Club Chase report: Solness records back-to-back victories

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Sat December 27, 2025 · 2h ago

Solness (8/1) went back-to-back in the Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase at Leopardstown when edging out the perceived big guns Marine Nationale and Majborough.

Sam Ewing replaced the sidelined JJ Slevin in the saddle aboard the winner and having mastered the earlier trailblazer Hercule De Seuil, the Leopardstown specialist went on and began to turn the screw from the front.

Marine Nationale almost made an early exit having made a shuddering mistake at the second fence, Sean Flanagan somehow staying in the saddle.

And jumping the penultimate fence he was within striking distance of the leader along with the favourite Majborough.

But both were off the bridle and found the hare impossible to catch.

Marine Nationale got within half-a-length of doing so but was never quite getting past, Majborough found himself squeezed out when rallying between horses on the run-in and dropped out into third.

Paddy Power and Sky Bet halved the winner in price to 20/1 for the BetMGM Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

Winning trainer Joseph O'Brien told Racing TV: “It was a very tough performance, I feel sorry for JJ who was stood down after a fall in the last race with concussion and Sam stepped in and gave the horse a fantastic ride.

“Solness has always been very good around here and I thought it was a fantastic race to watch, a great spectacle.

“He likes drying ground and plenty of room so it makes sense to go down the outside with him and it was probably as good a performance as he’s ever had today to beat Marine Nationale, who’s run a fantastic race given the mistake he made early.

“I’m delighted for connections and the horse to win another Grade One. I’d say he’ll come back here in February.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

