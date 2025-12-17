Marine Nationale and Majborough are among 11 entries for the Paddy's Rewards Club Chase at Leopardstown on December 27.

The former is the reigning champion chaser and is all set to make his seasonal reappearance in the contest. Trainer Barry Connell told Paddy Power Racing: "He’s on target for the race – look you work for a betting company and I’d say there’s more of a chance of them having to water. “The amount of rain that we’ve had is minimal and if it doesn’t rain, they might have to water. The horse won the Supreme on soft ground and in the Royal Bond it was soft – he just doesn’t want bottomless, heavy winter ground on his first run back “We’re in a different situation this year – the year before, he missed most of his novice season with a suspensory injury. Then in open company, he was coming in a bit behind the eight ball. “He didn’t have the chasing experience and it took a bit of building over the season to find his feet. When you’re going two-mile champion chase speed, you need to learn on the job and he picked up experience.

Marine Nationale and Sean Flanagan cross the line on their own

“We’re not expecting that this time as his jumping is excellent and he didn’t miss a beat at Cheltenham and Punchestown and he has been to a racecourse for a schooling session. “At eight-years-old, nine the horse is finished in respect to not getting any bigger, but he has had a very good summer and is in a good place both physically and mentally. There have been no hold ups with him, he’ll come on for the run but he’s fit and well, everything is good and I’m looking forward to the 27th." Asked if Marine Nationale were to win or go close at the Dublin track, his programme would then entail a return to Leopardstown for the Dublin Racing Festival (DRF) and then Cheltenham and Punchestown again, Connell enthused: "Yes, absolutely. Leopardstown ground is usually perfect ground for him as he’s a light-framed horse with a very good action and he loves spring ground which he should get at Christmas and the DRF. The path will be two runs at Leopardstown, Cheltenham and on to Punchestown." Majborough does have the benefit of an outing this season, suffering a surprise defeat at the hooves of Found A Fifty in the Bar 1 Betting Hilly Way Chase at Cork. The winner is on course for a rematch while Gordon Elliott can also call on Firefox and Touch Me Not. As well as Majborough, champion trainer Willie Mullins has left Hilly Way third Energumene, Hercule Du Seuil and Dinoblue in the race. Captain Guinness, Solness and Only By Night complete the entry. Paddy Power prices: 2 Majborough, Marine Nationale, 7/2 Found A Fifty, 7 Dinoblue, 10 Only By Night, 14 Energumene, Firefox, 16 Solness, 25 Captain Guinness, 40 Hercule Du Seuil, Touch Me Not