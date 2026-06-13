Paddy Twomey Royal Ascot stable tour

ISMAHANE - Ascot Stakes

She’s had an unusual prep for this, she’s run in two maiden hurdles, but was second in the Italian Leger on her last Flat run and gets in here off a mark of 93 which is probably fair. I think two-and-a-half miles will suit her well, a big handicap you wouldn’t know, but she’s ready to go.

VELOZEE & BIG NEGOTIATOR - Queen Mary

Velozee was impressive in winning with the First Flier at the Curragh and there was probably a bit of trainer error next time, backing her up quickly over six furlongs. She’s fresh and well since, in great form and I think the five at Ascot will really suit her. Timeform have her towards the top on ratings and I wouldn’t disagree with that. Hopefully she’ll go well.

Big Negotiator won at York on Friday, battling well, and all being well she’ll go too so we have two nice fillies in there.