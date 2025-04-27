Paddy Twomey 2025 Stable Tour

He has had 15 runners this year so far, and six of them have won. That’s a strike rate of 40%. Already this season, he has won the Listed Noblesse Stakes with new recruit Bubble Gum and he has won the Group 3 Park Express Stakes with One Look, and that all augurs well for the season ahead.

Paddy Twomey’s strike rate for an Irish racing season hasn’t dipped below 20% since 2018, the first year that he had more than 20 runners in Ireland. He had his first Group 1 winner in June 2022 when he sent out La Petit Coco to win the Pretty Polly Stakes at The Curragh, and he had his second two and a half months later when he won the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown on Irish Champions’ Weekend with Pearls Galore.

She won impressively on her racecourse debut at Leopardstown earlier this month. She’s a filly that we particularly like, she has trained well all spring. She’s declared at Navan in the Salsabil Stakes this weekend. I hope she’ll run a good race there and that will determine where we go for the rest of the season.

She joined us over the winter, and she had been training very well all spring. We expected her to run a good race in the Noblesse Stakes, and we were delighted when she won it. We have always thought that she’d be better over a mile and a quarter than over a mile and a half, so she might go up in grade and down in distance. She’s entered in the Mooresbridge Stakes at The Curragh and in the Middleton Stakes at York. The Middleton Stakes looks like a logical step for her and that would be our intended target next.

She joined us last summer, and she finished second in her first two runs for us, then she won the Listed Oyster Stakes at Galway in September quite comprehensively. I think she’s a very nice filly. I had intended for her to make her debut this season in the Noblesse Stakes at Cork, but we decided against that on the faster ground. The plan is to try to win a Group race and get as far up the ladder as we can. She prefers and ease in the ground. We’re thinking about the Lester Piggott Stakes at Haydock, that is a race that might suit her.

She put up a good performance on her racecourse debut at The Curragh last year in a good seven-furlong fillies’ maiden. She’s by Galiway, a sire I like, and she has been training well this spring. She’ll probably start off this season in a fillies’ maiden in June.

He ran well on his racecourse debut at Cork last Saturday to finish second in a maiden over 10 and a half furlongs. He should improve a lot for that experience, he should be able to win his maiden soon and then go on from there.

She had two nice runs in maidens last summer, she finished fifth on her debut at The Curragh in June behind a filly who went on to win a Group 1 race, and she finished fourth at Killarney in July. We decided to leave her off for the rest of the year after that, she should be a nice middle-distance filly, and we’re looking at Roscommon on 12th May for her debut this season.

Currawood

Currawood showed plenty of ability as a juvenile. He won his maiden in Dundalk in March and went on to win decisively at Cork last week. He is taking his racing well and we hope to run him in the Tetrarch Stakes next. He has an Irish 2000 Guineas entry.

Dazzling Angel

She came from the Goffs breeze-up sale last April, and she did well last season, running well at Gowran and Dundalk. We were mindful that she had done enough as a two-year-old, coming from the breeze-ups and running twice, so we left her alone with this year in mind. The plan is to look for a six-furlong fillies’ maiden for her after Punchestown and go from there.

Deepone

He won the Beresford Stakes on his final run at two, but he picked up a niggle in the Ballysax Stakes on his three-year-old debut, which set him back, and we decided not to try to bring him back last season. He’s very well now, and we’re looking at starting him off in the Huxley Stakes at Chester. I think that the track will suit him, and he’s versatile in terms of ground conditions.

Eagle Of Destiny

She’s a nice filly, she finished second in a bumper at Thurles on her racecourse debut in March. The plan is to go for a four-year-olds’ bumper at Punchestown next week before embarking on a flat campaign. She’s a half-sister to the Ebor winner and the Irish St Leger winner Sonnyboyliston, and to Lot Of Joy, and we’re looking forward to seeing how she goes.

Elana Osario

She didn’t make her debut until August as a three-year-old, and she ran some nice races last season without winning. She was beaten in a one-mile maiden at Dundalk last month on her debut this season, over a trip that was inadequate for her. That was trainer error. The plan is for her to win her maiden and then progress through the grades with a view to getting black type. She’s a nicely bred filly.

Iowa City

She’s a new addition from France, she was second in a Group 3 race last year in France as a juvenile. She raced nine times last year and she was never out of the first three. She’s a good, tough filly. Her rating of 92 looks fair, and I hope to start her off in a fillies’ handicap at The Curragh on Irish Guineas weekend. She’s a well-bred filly, her dam is a sister to the Ballylinch Stud stallion New Bay.

King Cuan

He was a really good two-year-old, he was a revelation for the syndicate who own him, he was their first horse and he won three of his four races as a juvenile, two of them valuable sales races, so he picked up a lot of prize money. He missed all of his three-year-old season last year, but I was very happy with his first run this season in the Listed Cork Stakes, he just got tired inside the last 150 yards. That should set him up for a good sprinting campaign this year.

La Isla Mujeres

She joined us last year and she did well in three runs for us, winning the Listed Lenabane Stakes at Roscommon on her second run. I ran her then on faster ground in the Give Thanks Stakes and she ran a good race, but I think she wants an ease in the ground. We left her alone after that with the aim of winning a Group race with her this year. I think she can win her Group 3 over a mile and a half or a mile and three quarters, and go from there. We’re looking at the Vintage Tipple Stakes at Gowran Park for her next month.

Magical Hope

She is another new addition from France. She is by Frankel out of a Dubawi mare. She won a listed race at Baden-Baden last year over nine furlongs. We bought her in Arqana for a new partnership. She’s training really well and we think that she will be effective over 10 and 12 furlongs. We’re looking at starting her off in the Victor McCalmont Stakes at Gowran next month, or in the Orby Stakes at The Curragh in June.

Naoi

She made her debut at Cork, she was just ready to run, and I was thrilled with the way she ran through the race, doing best work at the finish. She is a nice filly who can win her maiden and progress to black type. She is owned in partnership by the former Liverpool footballer Ian Rush and Michael Ryan, and she is a granddaughter of Michael’s outstanding filly Finsceal Beo.

No Alibi

She ran well on her racecourse debut at The Curragh a couple of weeks ago to finish second in a six-furlong maiden. She is a lovely filly, owned and bred by Merry Fox Stud, she’s a sister of their filly Treasure Trove, who won the Round Tower Stakes. She should have no trouble stepping up to win her maiden before hopefully going on to get some black type.

One Look

We were obviously delighted with her victory in Park Express Stakes on her seasonal debut. You could see over the winter how well she did from three to four. She won the Goffs Million on her racecourse debut as a juvenile, and we didn’t over-race her last season with this year’s campaign in mind. She is an exciting filly, she could scale the heights that people expected her to after her victory in the Goffs Million. She is versatile in terms of distance, she can be effective over a mile or over 10 furlongs. I have entered her in the Lanwades Stud Stakes, and she could be a Pretty Polly Stakes filly. She could be a filly for America too at the end of the season, she could be really effective there over nine or 10 furlongs.

Purple Lily

She had a great year last year. She was just beaten by the Oaks winner Ezeliya in the Salsabil Stakes, and she finished third in the Irish Oaks and in the Blandford Stakes. She was a real model of consistency last season. We considered the Noblesse Stakes for her too for her debut this season, but on the faster ground, we decided to wait with her and run Bubble Gum in the Noblesse instead. We’ll look at starting her off in the Munster Oaks now, but we’ll be looking to the autumn with her. Races like the Yorkshire Oaks, the Prix de l'Opera, the Filly & Mare Stakes at Ascot. We’re delighted that she has stayed in training.

Rolica

She’s another new addition this year, she won her maiden at Newmarket last spring, and she ran a good race in the 1000 Guineas. We’ll try starting her off in a conditions race before going back into stakes company, probably in the second half of the season.

Royal Entry

She joined us during the winter, she is an 85-rated maiden who is nicely bred. She ran a remarkable race on her last run in November in a 12-furlong maiden at The Curragh, she must have given away about 30 lengths at the start – and it wasn’t the first time that she had given away ground at the start – but she still managed to finish second to Jetara. On that run alone, you would think that she is capable of winning her maiden, so hopefully she can do that and move on from there.

Seo Linn

She has been fantastic over the last 12 months. She won her bumper in Ballinrobe in August, then she won the mares’ bumper at Cheltenham’s November meeting, before going to Aintree and winning the Grade 2 mares’ bumper there at the Grand National meeting. It’s a bit of a novelty, Billy Lee riding bumper winners at Cheltenham and at Aintree! The plan is to go to Punchestown for either the Grade 1 Champion Bumper or the Grade 3 mares’ bumper there before embarking on her flat campaign.

Standard Deviation

He ran well on his racecourse debut at Gowran a few weeks ago to finish fourth in a one-mile maiden. He should be able to leave that run well behind him now. The plan is to run in a one-mile colts’ maiden at Killarney, and the valuable Gowran Classic at the start of June is on his radar.

Super Sox

She had a good year last year, she ran out a good winner of her maiden over seven furlongs at The Curragh on Irish Guineas weekend, and she won the Listed Platinum Stakes at Cork in August next time. She was a little bit green around the bend in the Fairy Bridge Stakes at Tipperary, and the seven-and-a-half-furlong trip was probably just too far for her too. She came home well then in the Renaissance Stakes over six furlongs on her last run last season. I think that she can improve significantly from three to four.

Terre De Vega

He’s a new addition this winter, and he’s training very well. He looks like a talented horse, and he's lightly raced for a four-year-old. The plan is to start him off in the Amethyst Stakes at Leopardstown next month, and we hope we can have a good summer with him.