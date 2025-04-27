Paddy Twomey 2025 Stable Tour

Donn McClean pays a visit to the yard of Paddy Twomey to get the lowdown on his squad for the summer ahead.
Paddy Twomey’s strike rate for an Irish racing season hasn’t dipped below 20% since 2018, the first year that he had more than 20 runners in Ireland. He had his first Group 1 winner in June 2022 when he sent out La Petit Coco to win the Pretty Polly Stakes at The Curragh, and he had his second two and a half months later when he won the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown on Irish Champions’ Weekend with Pearls Galore.
He has had 15 runners this year so far, and six of them have won. That’s a strike rate of 40%. Already this season, he has won the Listed Noblesse Stakes with new recruit Bubble Gum and he has won the Group 3 Park Express Stakes with One Look, and that all augurs well for the season ahead.
She had two nice runs in maidens last summer, she finished fifth on her debut at The Curragh in June behind a filly who went on to win a Group 1 race, and she finished fourth at Killarney in July. We decided to leave her off for the rest of the year after that, she should be a nice middle-distance filly, and we’re looking at Roscommon on 12th May for her debut this season.
He ran well on his racecourse debut at Cork last Saturday to finish second in a maiden over 10 and a half furlongs. He should improve a lot for that experience, he should be able to win his maiden soon and then go on from there.
She put up a good performance on her racecourse debut at The Curragh last year in a good seven-furlong fillies’ maiden. She’s by Galiway, a sire I like, and she has been training well this spring. She’ll probably start off this season in a fillies’ maiden in June.
She joined us last summer, and she finished second in her first two runs for us, then she won the Listed Oyster Stakes at Galway in September quite comprehensively. I think she’s a very nice filly. I had intended for her to make her debut this season in the Noblesse Stakes at Cork, but we decided against that on the faster ground. The plan is to try to win a Group race and get as far up the ladder as we can. She prefers and ease in the ground. We’re thinking about the Lester Piggott Stakes at Haydock, that is a race that might suit her.
She joined us over the winter, and she had been training very well all spring. We expected her to run a good race in the Noblesse Stakes, and we were delighted when she won it. We have always thought that she’d be better over a mile and a quarter than over a mile and a half, so she might go up in grade and down in distance. She’s entered in the Mooresbridge Stakes at The Curragh and in the Middleton Stakes at York. The Middleton Stakes looks like a logical step for her and that would be our intended target next.
She won impressively on her racecourse debut at Leopardstown earlier this month. She’s a filly that we particularly like, she has trained well all spring. She’s declared at Navan in the Salsabil Stakes this weekend. I hope she’ll run a good race there and that will determine where we go for the rest of the season.
Currawood showed plenty of ability as a juvenile. He won his maiden in Dundalk in March and went on to win decisively at Cork last week. He is taking his racing well and we hope to run him in the Tetrarch Stakes next. He has an Irish 2000 Guineas entry.
She came from the Goffs breeze-up sale last April, and she did well last season, running well at Gowran and Dundalk. We were mindful that she had done enough as a two-year-old, coming from the breeze-ups and running twice, so we left her alone with this year in mind. The plan is to look for a six-furlong fillies’ maiden for her after Punchestown and go from there.
He won the Beresford Stakes on his final run at two, but he picked up a niggle in the Ballysax Stakes on his three-year-old debut, which set him back, and we decided not to try to bring him back last season. He’s very well now, and we’re looking at starting him off in the Huxley Stakes at Chester. I think that the track will suit him, and he’s versatile in terms of ground conditions.
She’s a nice filly, she finished second in a bumper at Thurles on her racecourse debut in March. The plan is to go for a four-year-olds’ bumper at Punchestown next week before embarking on a flat campaign. She’s a half-sister to the Ebor winner and the Irish St Leger winner Sonnyboyliston, and to Lot Of Joy, and we’re looking forward to seeing how she goes.
She didn’t make her debut until August as a three-year-old, and she ran some nice races last season without winning. She was beaten in a one-mile maiden at Dundalk last month on her debut this season, over a trip that was inadequate for her. That was trainer error. The plan is for her to win her maiden and then progress through the grades with a view to getting black type. She’s a nicely bred filly.
She’s a new addition from France, she was second in a Group 3 race last year in France as a juvenile. She raced nine times last year and she was never out of the first three. She’s a good, tough filly. Her rating of 92 looks fair, and I hope to start her off in a fillies’ handicap at The Curragh on Irish Guineas weekend. She’s a well-bred filly, her dam is a sister to the Ballylinch Stud stallion New Bay.
He was a really good two-year-old, he was a revelation for the syndicate who own him, he was their first horse and he won three of his four races as a juvenile, two of them valuable sales races, so he picked up a lot of prize money. He missed all of his three-year-old season last year, but I was very happy with his first run this season in the Listed Cork Stakes, he just got tired inside the last 150 yards. That should set him up for a good sprinting campaign this year.
She joined us last year and she did well in three runs for us, winning the Listed Lenabane Stakes at Roscommon on her second run. I ran her then on faster ground in the Give Thanks Stakes and she ran a good race, but I think she wants an ease in the ground. We left her alone after that with the aim of winning a Group race with her this year. I think she can win her Group 3 over a mile and a half or a mile and three quarters, and go from there. We’re looking at the Vintage Tipple Stakes at Gowran Park for her next month.
She is another new addition from France. She is by Frankel out of a Dubawi mare. She won a listed race at Baden-Baden last year over nine furlongs. We bought her in Arqana for a new partnership. She’s training really well and we think that she will be effective over 10 and 12 furlongs. We’re looking at starting her off in the Victor McCalmont Stakes at Gowran next month, or in the Orby Stakes at The Curragh in June.
She made her debut at Cork, she was just ready to run, and I was thrilled with the way she ran through the race, doing best work at the finish. She is a nice filly who can win her maiden and progress to black type. She is owned in partnership by the former Liverpool footballer Ian Rush and Michael Ryan, and she is a granddaughter of Michael’s outstanding filly Finsceal Beo.
She ran well on her racecourse debut at The Curragh a couple of weeks ago to finish second in a six-furlong maiden. She is a lovely filly, owned and bred by Merry Fox Stud, she’s a sister of their filly Treasure Trove, who won the Round Tower Stakes. She should have no trouble stepping up to win her maiden before hopefully going on to get some black type.
We were obviously delighted with her victory in Park Express Stakes on her seasonal debut. You could see over the winter how well she did from three to four. She won the Goffs Million on her racecourse debut as a juvenile, and we didn’t over-race her last season with this year’s campaign in mind. She is an exciting filly, she could scale the heights that people expected her to after her victory in the Goffs Million. She is versatile in terms of distance, she can be effective over a mile or over 10 furlongs. I have entered her in the Lanwades Stud Stakes, and she could be a Pretty Polly Stakes filly. She could be a filly for America too at the end of the season, she could be really effective there over nine or 10 furlongs.
She had a great year last year. She was just beaten by the Oaks winner Ezeliya in the Salsabil Stakes, and she finished third in the Irish Oaks and in the Blandford Stakes. She was a real model of consistency last season. We considered the Noblesse Stakes for her too for her debut this season, but on the faster ground, we decided to wait with her and run Bubble Gum in the Noblesse instead. We’ll look at starting her off in the Munster Oaks now, but we’ll be looking to the autumn with her. Races like the Yorkshire Oaks, the Prix de l'Opera, the Filly & Mare Stakes at Ascot. We’re delighted that she has stayed in training.
She’s another new addition this year, she won her maiden at Newmarket last spring, and she ran a good race in the 1000 Guineas. We’ll try starting her off in a conditions race before going back into stakes company, probably in the second half of the season.
She joined us during the winter, she is an 85-rated maiden who is nicely bred. She ran a remarkable race on her last run in November in a 12-furlong maiden at The Curragh, she must have given away about 30 lengths at the start – and it wasn’t the first time that she had given away ground at the start – but she still managed to finish second to Jetara. On that run alone, you would think that she is capable of winning her maiden, so hopefully she can do that and move on from there.
She has been fantastic over the last 12 months. She won her bumper in Ballinrobe in August, then she won the mares’ bumper at Cheltenham’s November meeting, before going to Aintree and winning the Grade 2 mares’ bumper there at the Grand National meeting. It’s a bit of a novelty, Billy Lee riding bumper winners at Cheltenham and at Aintree! The plan is to go to Punchestown for either the Grade 1 Champion Bumper or the Grade 3 mares’ bumper there before embarking on her flat campaign.
He ran well on his racecourse debut at Gowran a few weeks ago to finish fourth in a one-mile maiden. He should be able to leave that run well behind him now. The plan is to run in a one-mile colts’ maiden at Killarney, and the valuable Gowran Classic at the start of June is on his radar.
She had a good year last year, she ran out a good winner of her maiden over seven furlongs at The Curragh on Irish Guineas weekend, and she won the Listed Platinum Stakes at Cork in August next time. She was a little bit green around the bend in the Fairy Bridge Stakes at Tipperary, and the seven-and-a-half-furlong trip was probably just too far for her too. She came home well then in the Renaissance Stakes over six furlongs on her last run last season. I think that she can improve significantly from three to four.
He’s a new addition this winter, and he’s training very well. He looks like a talented horse, and he's lightly raced for a four-year-old. The plan is to start him off in the Amethyst Stakes at Leopardstown next month, and we hope we can have a good summer with him.
Unraced
She’s a nice filly who is going well. She will start in a one-mile fillies’ maiden after Punchestown. I think she will win her maiden and progress. Hopefully she can be a black type filly.
He's a fine horse, by Wootton Bassett out of the Sea The Stars mare Signe, a half-sister to Together Forever, City Of Troy’s dam, and to Oaks winner Forever Together and to Prix Jean Prat winner Lord Shanakill, bred by his owner Fiona Carmichael. He’ll probably start over 10 furlongs, but he will probably want 12 furlongs. He looks like a nice horse at home, and we’ll look forward to him in the second half of the season.
He’s a colt who came from the Arqana breeze-up sale last year, and we’ve allowed him time to develop. He’s just about ready to run now, he’ll go in a seven-furlong or one-mile maiden probably next month. He’s a colt who should win his maiden and progress from there.
She topped the sale at the Tattersalls Ireland breeze-up sales in May last year. She’s a talented filly who was almost ready to run last September, but she had a slight setback so we left her off for the season. I’m looking forward to starting her off and getting her going. She’ll probably make her debut in June.
Cracking Cloud
He’s by Cracksman out of Flying Colours, who won the Ribblesdale Stakes, and he’s a nice, sound horse who’s training well. I think it will be the summer before he is ready to run. He will probably start off in a 12-furlong maiden, and he has the makings of a nice horse.
She’s a nicely bred filly, by Alderflug, who we bought as a yearling at Arqana. I like her and I’m looking forward to seeing how she does on her racecourse debut, which will probably be in a maiden in late May or early June.
He’s a nice colt, a Lope De Vega colt, who has been going well at home. We hope to start him off in a 10-furlong maiden in mid-summer.
She should be ready to run soon, maybe on 10th May in a median auction maiden at Cork. She’s a nice filly by Mastercraftsman, a granddaughter of Termagant, which makes her Alinta’s niece. She has an entry in the Gowran Classic too in early June, so we will consider that for her, depending on how she goes on her debut.
She’s a nice filly, by Wootton Bassett out of a Sea The Stars mare. She has been training well, and she should be ready to start off in a maiden in late May or early June.
Naples
Naples is a horse who has shown plenty of ability in his homework. I think he will start at seven furlongs or a mile in mid-summer. He is the type who could progress into being a nice horse.
She’s a nice filly who we bought as a yearling in Arqana. She has been training well this spring, and she’ll start off in a seven-furlong maiden in late May or early June, ideally on good ground. She should be able to win her maiden before moving up in grade.
Potomac River
He joined us from the two-year-olds’ sales last year, he’s by Starspangledbanner out of a Galileo mare. It will probably be mid-summer before he makes his debut, probably in a maiden over seven furlongs or a mile.
Sky Captain
He’s a really nicely bred horse, by Fracas out of Saoire, who won the Irish 1000 Guineas for Frances Crowley. He's probably six or eight weeks away from starting off. There is every chance we will start off in a summer bumper and go from there.
A Harry Angel gelding out of a Sea The Stars mare, he is a horse who we could start off over six or seven furlongs this spring. He has taken his work well and should progress through the season.
Tenoya
She is another who came from the two-year-olds’ sales last year, by Persian King, and we have been pleased with her. She’ll probably start off in a maiden over 10 or 12 furlongs in May, and we will go from there.
Two-year-olds
We have just shy of 50 two-year-olds this year, and they look like a particularly nice bunch.
We haven’t run any juveniles yet, that’s not unusual for us, and they’re training well. I’ve only ever had one two-year-old winner before May.
I’d imagine that we should have plenty of runners once we get to the other side of Punchestown.
Sunday River, a filly by Havana Grey out of a Shalaa mare, looks likely to be our first Juvenile runner. She’s due to run in the six-furlong fillies’ maiden at Naas on Monday. She’s training well and looks ready to start.
