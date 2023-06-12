Sporting Life
Watch the Royal Ascot preview

Paddy Power/Sporting Life Royal Ascot preview: Watch live tonight

By Sporting Life
20:07 · MON June 12, 2023

You can watch the Paddy Power/Sporting Life Royal Ascot preview live at 8.30pm tonight.

It will be streamed across our YouTube and Facebook pages and will be available to watch throughout the week.

Patrick Kennelly is the host and will be joined by Fran Berry, Timeform's Billy Nash, a regular panellist on the Sporting Life Racing Podcast, and Paddy Power trader Frank Hickey.

The team will go through all the Group One action at the Berkshire track next week with their early fancies and look out for bets in some of the other big races too.

So join in the fun and tune in this evening.

Check out our dedicated pages ahead of Royal Ascot 2023
