Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle report & free video replay | Teahupoo too strong in Stayers' Hurdle

Gordon Elliott got his first winner of the week thanks to the well-backed Teahupoo in the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

The Robcour-owned horse was sent off a strong 5/4 favourite to go two places better than last year and he travelled through the race with verve under Jack Kennedy. It looked an open contest jumping the last, though, as Flooring Porter renewed his effort and Home By The Lee and Buddy One got themselves into contention, but Teahupoo found more to score by three-and-three-quarter lengths. Two-time winner Flooring Porter finished second, with Home By The Lee taking third place. The winning owners and trainer run Gerri Colombe in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday.

