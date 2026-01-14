Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle preview: Our team reflect on the entries

The entries are through for the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle and Ben Linfoot, Tony McFadden and John Ingles answer four key questions.

1. Just 29 horses are in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle how do you view the division as a whole? Ben Linfoot: One that still needs new blood even after the emergence of Honesty Policy and Impose Toi. It really could do with something new coming out of the Cleeve Hurdle on Trials Day and laying a claim for the prize, while Kabral Du Mathan would be such an interesting project for this race if he didn’t scream 2m4f at Aintree. But he does. Tony McFadden: It has always been the weakest of the championship contests - and arguably now takes second billing behind the Ryanair Chase on the third day of the meeting - but at least the emergence of Impose Toi and Honesty Policy has added some much-needed fresh blood and depth to the division. John Ingles: That alone tells you plenty about the staying division at the moment and they’re a mixed bag, with the winners of four of the last five renewals in there again, along with some who are better known over fences, but it’s good to see a few younger pretenders in there too as the division has been needing some new blood.

Jack Kennedy celebrates on Teahupoo

2. Is 7/4 about antepost favourite Teahupoo too short, too big or about right? JI: He was beaten at just those odds in last year’s Stayers’ Hurdle by one of the oldest horses in the race, Bob Olinger in the same Robcour colours, which would make you think twice. But Teahupoo didn’t appear to be at his very best that day, and the fact that he has won all three of his starts since makes him a worthy favourite, particularly having turned the tables on Bob Olinger and also seen off one of his potential new rivals Ballyburn in convincing fashion in the Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown. That was on good ground too, whereas earlier in his career he was thought best in the mud. There are still some interesting challengers Teahupoo hasn’t faced yet, though, so 7/4 does look on the short side. TM: Teahupoo was weak in the market when beaten as the 7/4 favourite last year and has another couple of creditable rivals in Impose Toi and Honesty Policy to deal with this time. However, he was arguably better than ever when successful at Leopardstown over Christmas and, significantly, that was on decent ground. His effectiveness when the mud is flying means he's likely to shorten if the going comes up testing, but his recent Leopardstown form suggests he's unlikely to be weak in the betting even if there's a sound surface. I'd rather be with him than against. BL: I think it’s about right, verging on being a smidgen too short. Look, I can see him going off a similar price on the day, as he is the standard bearer in the division, he has been in great form this campaign and there are very few trials left for anything to change in behind him. But if you want to be with him you may as well wait until the race.

3. Which JP McManus-owned horse is the bigger threat – Honesty Policy or Impose Toi? TM: Impose Toi came out on top when the pair met in the Long Walk Hurdle, but he was already up and running for the season whereas the more lightly raced Honesty Policy was making his seasonal debut. Honesty Policy is perhaps open to the greater improvement of the pair. They are both well worth a crack at the Stayers' Hurdle and don't have loads to find with Teahupoo, who is rated 5lb in advance of Impose Toi and 7lb ahead of Honesty Policy on Timeform's figures. However, Teahupoo is a rock-solid performer so very much the one to beat. BL: The market slightly favours Honesty Policy and you can see why given he brings an unexposed profile to the division. A good novice last year, an eyecatching run on his seasonal reappearance, it’s all there, but he has never been to Cheltenham. With that in mind I’d fear Impose Toi more if I were Teahupoo’s connections, as he has improved significantly for going up to three miles and he has good Cheltenham form in his locker. JI: There wasn’t much between them in the betting on the Long Walk, or in the race itself where Impose Toi had Honesty Policy only about a length a half behind him in third. However, that was Honesty Policy’s first start out of novice company and just his second time over three miles so as the younger and less exposed of the pair, he likely has the more scope to be a threat.

