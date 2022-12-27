Blue Lord was an impressive winner of the Paddy's Rewards Club Chase for Sporting Life columnists Willie Mullins and Daryl Jacob at Leopardstown.

One of last season's leading two mile novice chasers, he was always travelling sweetly in this Grade One feature and could be called the winner going to the last. A sound leap there sealed matters and he hit the line hard, 11 lengths clear of nearest pursuer Captain Guinness. Sky Bet, Betfair and Paddy Power cut the winner to 6/1 from 16s for the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

