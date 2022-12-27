Blue Lord was an impressive winner of the Paddy's Rewards Club Chase for Sporting Life columnists Willie Mullins and Daryl Jacob at Leopardstown.
One of last season's leading two mile novice chasers, he was always travelling sweetly in this Grade One feature and could be called the winner going to the last.
A sound leap there sealed matters and he hit the line hard, 11 lengths clear of nearest pursuer Captain Guinness.
Sky Bet, Betfair and Paddy Power cut the winner to 6/1 from 16s for the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham.
Mullins said: “That was very smart, I thought they’d go too fast for him here and they did go fast. I was looking at two and a half miles for him this year, but it looks like he could be a Champion Chase horse after that performance. Certainly the dial is coming back to two miles now rather than going out to two and a half. It just means he’s improving “I haven’t thought about where he goes but I’m sure there is a programme there for those two-mile horses.”
Of Chacun Pour Soi who finished third, he added: “I was absolutely delighted with him – he started to put in some tremendous jumps down the back. He just met the second-last all wrong and it knocked him out of the race at a crucial time, but I was very heartened by his performance.
“Maybe he just needs to go out a bit longer in trip at his age. Paul was very pleased with how he was going, but he made the mistake and it cost him whatever chance he had.”
