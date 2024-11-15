Paddy Power responds to ROA criticism of David Power Jockeys' Cup

Norman said: “Whilst we fully support and understand the need for the industry to be innovative in order that it improves engagement and raises its profile, the ROA is disappointed that the new David Power Jockeys’ Cup has not taken into consideration any recognition or reward for racehorse owners who, as the largest investors into the industry, are yet again overlooked during any discussions or communications.”

While there are also financial incentives for trainers and stable staff down to 10th place, there is no prize for owners.

The ROA’s chief executive Louise Norman issued a statement shortly after the launch of the new initiative, which will see the overall winner pocket a £500,000 first prize.

Speaking at a press conference at the launch of the competition, Power, son of the late bookmaker David Power, whose name the competition carries, said: “Without owners we know there’d be no racing, the same with trainers and jockeys, everybody is really important within racing.

“On reflection, this is new investment, it’s not coming from anywhere else, it’s £1.5million coming in, not from anywhere else, to create a new initiative to hopefully let the public know more about these guys (the jockeys), to make them more recognisable to the people watching at home.

“If you think about it, they are the constants. Today there will be loads of horses and loads of colours. These guys will be here tomorrow and the next day and the next day, but there will be different horses and different colours being worn.

“In terms of a followable narrative throughout the season, this is what people can relate to. New followers might pick a jockey to follow. Hopefully it gets more exciting as the season builds. We’ve seen it work in other sports, so there’s no reason why it can’t work in ours.

“We’re respectful of every stakeholder in racing, of course, but the bigger picture is this is a good news story, it’s a good initiative, it’s something new, it’s not replacing anything else, it’s something extra, so we need to look at it like that.”