Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sam Thomas and Stan Sheppard celebrate their Warwick win
Iwilldoit's Classic Chase win was part of the punter's accas

Paddy Power punter wins £28k, but would've won £120k but for cash out

By Sporting Life
16:43 · SAT January 14, 2023

A Paddy Power punter cashed out a superb bet for £28,000 on Saturday - but they would've won £120,000 if they'd left the wager alone.

The remarkable £28,000 winning bet was struck for a mere £3 stake, but if they hadn’t cashed out before Glimpse Of Gala justified 7/4 favouritism in the Pertemps Qualifier at Warwick they would have won around £120,000.

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Mystic Meg would have done well to find six winners let alone seven.

“I suppose it’s all relative and you’ve got to be over the moon to win 28k for a £3 stake, but despite that you’ve got to feel sorry for this punter who cashed out before the agonising watch of Glimpse Of Gala digging deep to win which would have scooped them a magical 120k.”

The Bets

£1 E.W 6 Horse Accumulator

  • Grey Dawning 7/2 (winner)
  • Iwilldoit 10/1 (winner)
  • Annsam 15/4 (winner)
  • West Balboa 14/1 (winner)
  • Pic D'orhy 5/4 (winner)
  • Glimpse Of Gala 2/1 (Cashed Out before race)
  • Cashed Out Amount £6,654 - Potential Before Cash Out £23,887

£1 7 Horse Accumulator

  • Galia Des Liteaux 3/1 (winner)
  • Grey Dawning 7/2 (winner)
  • Iwilldoit 10/1 (winner)
  • Annsam 15/4 (winner)
  • West Balboa 14/1 (winner)
  • Pic D'orhy 5/4 (winner)
  • Glimpse Of Gala 2/1 (Cashed Out before race)
  • Cashed Out Amount £21,155 Potential Before Cash Out £95,225
Sky Bet's new customer offer

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING