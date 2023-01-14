A Paddy Power punter cashed out a superb bet for £28,000 on Saturday - but they would've won £120,000 if they'd left the wager alone.
The remarkable £28,000 winning bet was struck for a mere £3 stake, but if they hadn’t cashed out before Glimpse Of Gala justified 7/4 favouritism in the Pertemps Qualifier at Warwick they would have won around £120,000.
Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Mystic Meg would have done well to find six winners let alone seven.
“I suppose it’s all relative and you’ve got to be over the moon to win 28k for a £3 stake, but despite that you’ve got to feel sorry for this punter who cashed out before the agonising watch of Glimpse Of Gala digging deep to win which would have scooped them a magical 120k.”
