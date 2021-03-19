Horse Racing
Jack Kennedy wins on Minella Indo

Paddy Power punter wins massive €578k from €20 bet on De Bromhead Cheltenham stars

By Sporting Life
16:18 · FRI March 19, 2021

One Paddy Power customer is €578k richer after landing an almighty €20 accumulator on Henry De Bromhead's star horses at Cheltenham.

The lucky - and skilful - punter is clearly a huge De Bromhead fan and even more so now after the Waterford wizard’s victory in Friday's WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup with Minella Indo.

The Paddy Power customer scooped €578,000 after placing a €20 accumulator in the firm's Shannon shop in Co Clare, Ireland on December 1.

Honeysuckle got the first leg of the accumulator up in Tuesday’s Unibet Champion Hurdle, the following day Bob Olinger and Put The Kettle On emulated him at long-range prices of 20/1 and 8/1 respectively in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle and Queen Mother Champion Chase, and then Minella Indo (8/1) secured the life-changing sum in Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: "Henry De Bromhead has made Cheltenham history this week scooping the holy grail of the Champion Hurdle, Queen Mother Champion Chase and WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup, but hats off to this punter who must be Henry’s biggest fan.

"Over three months before the Festival began he predicted these four results and secured absolutely incredible prices on Honeysuckle and Bob Olinger for a real life changer."

