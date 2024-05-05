Sporting Life
Big Rock was brilliant in the QEII
Will French jockey Aurelien Lemaitre be celebrating again today?

Paddy Power market movers on 1000 Guineas day at Newmarket

By Sporting Life
12:03 · SUN May 05, 2024

Paddy Power report significant support for French filly Ramatuelle in today's QIPCO 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Trained by Christopher Head and ridden by Aurelien Lemaitre who tasted Group 1 glory together on these shores with Big Rock in last year's QEII at Ascot on Champions Day, the daughter of Justify lines up in the mile Classic on the back of a pleasing prep run when beaten half a length into second at Deaville earlier in the month.

That comeback run - her first outing since being beaten a short-neck by Vandeek in the top-class Prix Morny on home soil in August - is clearly expected to have done the world of good as she is into 9/2 from 8/1 this morning and closing in on favourite Fallen Angel at the top of the market.

Fallen Angel remains 7/2, while third favourite is 7/1 chance Dance Sequence for Charlie Appleby and William Buick, fresh off the back of their superb win with Notable Speech in Saturday's 2000 Guineas.

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Favourite Fallen Angel is easy enough to back, but French raider Ramatuelle is proving an absolute sensation with punters for the Head dynasty despite being beaten at Deauville on her seasonal bow and if the support continues, it’s not inconceivable that she could be at the front of the market by post time."

1000 Guineas day market movers - Paddy Power

Newmarket

1.50 - Kalpana (Evens from 5/4)

2.25 - Silver Lady (85/40 from 7/2)

3.00 - New London (10/3 from 7/2)

3.40 - Ramatuelle (9/2 from 8/1), See The Fire (6/1 from 13/2) and Porta Fortuna (10/1 from 14/1)

Hamilton

2.05 - Simple Star (2/1 from 11/4)

Salisbury

2.40 - Betty Clover (2/1 from 9/4)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

