Paddy Power market movers on 1000 Guineas day at Newmarket

Trained by Christopher Head and ridden by Aurelien Lemaitre who tasted Group 1 glory together on these shores with Big Rock in last year's QEII at Ascot on Champions Day, the daughter of Justify lines up in the mile Classic on the back of a pleasing prep run when beaten half a length into second at Deaville earlier in the month.

That comeback run - her first outing since being beaten a short-neck by Vandeek in the top-class Prix Morny on home soil in August - is clearly expected to have done the world of good as she is into 9/2 from 8/1 this morning and closing in on favourite Fallen Angel at the top of the market.

Fallen Angel remains 7/2, while third favourite is 7/1 chance Dance Sequence for Charlie Appleby and William Buick, fresh off the back of their superb win with Notable Speech in Saturday's 2000 Guineas.

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Favourite Fallen Angel is easy enough to back, but French raider Ramatuelle is proving an absolute sensation with punters for the Head dynasty despite being beaten at Deauville on her seasonal bow and if the support continues, it’s not inconceivable that she could be at the front of the market by post time."