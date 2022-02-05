Conflated sprang an 18/1 surprise in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown.

Davy Russell's mount jumped past the front-running Frodon at the third last and was soon clear of his rivals. Minella Indo, leaving his dull King George run behind, emerged to chase him down but he never looked like getting on terms, the Gordon Elliott-trained winner scoring by six-and-a-half lengths. Janidil was third ahead of Asterion Forlonge who made a bad mistake at the penultimate fence.

Russell said: “I’m very surprised, but Camilla (Sharples, travelling head girl) warned me every step we took when I got on his back, she said ‘I’m keeping the faith, this fellow is going to run a big race’. That gave me confidence going out. “He jumped super and did everything really, really well. He jumped straight as a die, he can hang a bit but nothing today. “It was either one or the other – I was either gone too soon or they would never catch me. To be fair to the horse, he kept responding. The more I pulled out of him, the more he responded.”

A moment to savour for Davy Russell

Elliott said: “He got into a lovely rhythm. I was keen to run him (in this) during the week, we were thinking of going for a handicap, but thankfully Eddie and Michael (O’Leary) let me run him in this. “I wanted to find out where I was going, how good or bad he was. I know he’s a horse with a massive engine, but he can be very hot and cold. “It’s great for Michael and Anita, and the whole team in Gigginstown and all the team at Cullentra. We have a massive team behind us and to win a race like this is unbelievable. “We’ve had three seconds today so to win a Gold Cup now has just made up for it. “I said to Eddie before the race that he’d either win or pull up and thankfully he won.” Looking towards future targets, Elliott said: “We’ve got the Gold Cup, the Ryanair and he’s in the Grand National. We’ll have a chat with Michael and Eddie and myself and Ryan (McElligott) and Lisa (O’Neill) and the whole team. “He jumps a bit left so we said we’d go down the paint today and he actually had loads of room down there so it worked out grand. “I thought it was going to be one of those days, but the only thing I had in my head was at least the horses were running well. If they had been second-last my head would have been on the ground.

Celebration time for Gordon Elliott