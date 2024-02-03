Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup report and video replay: Galopin Des Champs too good

Galopin Des Champs got the better of old rival Fastorslow to win the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown.

The 1/3 favourite had been beaten by the runner-up on their last two meetings and it was a game of cat and mouse throughout this Grade One feature. The winner set out to make every yard of the running with his rival always within a length in second. It was still the case going to the last as both horses came off the bridle but Galopin Des Champs had the stands' rail run and upon landing it was clear he also had his rival's measure. Paul Townend didn't have to get serious on the run-in as his partner came four-and-a-half lengths clear. Conflated, running well in third, unseated rider at the last.

Mullins said:- “It was a terrific performance. He did it the hard way, out in front and jumped from fence to fence. He didn’t wait around for anyone and did everything right. Paul was very happy with him. He set his own pace, which is hard to do on soft ground. Paul made sure that he was going to go fast enough and try to suck the energy out of the ones behind, which he did. “We thought Conflated might make the running, but from the early stages we knew that wasn’t the way. Paul just had to grab the race by the horns, he did and it worked out. I thought for a minute from the fifth-last to the third-last that J J Slevin’s body language was looking very good and he was confident in the horse he was riding. “When Paul poured a little bit on and got a great jump at the second-last you could see the distress signals coming out and Paul was still happy. He was able to dictate in front. Gold Cups are always important and it’s nice to win another one for Greg and Audrey (Turley, owners). It’s tremendous prize-money and a tremendous day here in Leopardstown. “Some people think it’s a trial for Cheltenham, but for me it’s a race in its own right. They need to be respected and raced for. I bring my best horses here to do that. I thought I’d never have a horse good enough to run in the race, never mind win it different years, but that’s the way the thing has grown and we’re very lucky.”

Paul Townend is all smiles