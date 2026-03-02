Paddy Power Imperial Cup news: Khrisma 7/2 favourite

The six-year-old has won two of her three starts to date for JP McManus and Nicky Henderson including when scoring at Market Rasen last month.

A £100,000 bonus is on offer if the winner of the Esher feature goes on to taste success at next week’s Cheltenham Festival and Khrisma holds entries in both the Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle and William Hill County Hurdle.

Mondo Man is second favourite at 6/1 for joint-trainers Gary and Josh Moore. Previously a high-class Flat performer in France, he opened his account for the new team with a bloodless success at Plumpton last time when sent off the 1/7 favourite.

Chris Gordon’s hat-trick seeing General Briar and Rubber Ball, a well-backed winner at Newbury last time for Neil King, are both 8/1.

Go Dante, winner of the last two Imperial Cups, is 16/1 to continue his remarkable sequence but needs to bounce back having been pulled-up at Newbury last time.