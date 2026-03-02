Paddy Power Imperial Cup news: Khrisma 7/2 favourite

Khrisma is 7/2 favourite with the sponsors after 30 horses were entered for Saturday’s Paddy Power Imperial Cup at Sandown.
The six-year-old has won two of her three starts to date for JP McManus and Nicky Henderson including when scoring at Market Rasen last month.
A £100,000 bonus is on offer if the winner of the Esher feature goes on to taste success at next week’s Cheltenham Festival and Khrisma holds entries in both the Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle and William Hill County Hurdle.
Mondo Man is second favourite at 6/1 for joint-trainers Gary and Josh Moore. Previously a high-class Flat performer in France, he opened his account for the new team with a bloodless success at Plumpton last time when sent off the 1/7 favourite.
Chris Gordon’s hat-trick seeing General Briar and Rubber Ball, a well-backed winner at Newbury last time for Neil King, are both 8/1.
Go Dante, winner of the last two Imperial Cups, is 16/1 to continue his remarkable sequence but needs to bounce back having been pulled-up at Newbury last time.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.