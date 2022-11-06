Trainer David Pipe believes Umbrigado could be “very competitive” if bringing his A game to the table when attempting to enhance his family’s impressive record in the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham on Saturday.

With his father Martin Pipe having saddled a record eight winners of the handicap chase ahead of his retirement in 2006 the current master of Pond House Stables hopes the Stowaway gelding, a 16/1 chance with sponsor Paddy Power, can provide him with a second victory in the £160,000 Premier Handicap. Although 11 years have passed since Great Endeavour provided Pipe with his sole victory in the two and a half mile prize in 2011 the Grade One-winning trainer still has fond memories of that victory and many of his dad’s successes in the race. Pipe said: “This is always a great prize to win and over the years we have pinpointed horses for that race. At the same time, they have come along at the right moment. There is no point trying to win a race if the race isn’t right for the horse. Horses have simply fallen right for us but we have had a great history in the race and that has produced some great memories.

“Challenger Du Luc, winning what was the Murphy’s at the time, is one of dad’s victories that sticks out. “Winning the race with Great Endeavour was a fantastic day and it was great for the Johnson family. He was one we fancied that day and luckily it came off. “He was clear at the last and made a mistake. He parted the birch a bit but he had enough in reserve to keep going. We had him at the right end of the handicap which in a race like this you need. If the real Umbrigado turns up in this year’s race, he could be very competitive.” Last season saw Umbrigado fail to fire in three starts, but having returned this campaign with a second and a victory over hurdles at Newton Abbot following a wind operation, Pipe believes the eight year old is back in a good place mentally He said: “You can write off last season as he needed his wind doing again which has put him in a better place now.