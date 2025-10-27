The Paddy Power Gold Cup is to be run in memory of the legendary Irish trainer Edward O’Grady next month.

He passed away on July 28th this year after a remarkable career in which he saddled 18 winners at the Cheltenham Festival They included the breathtaking 15-length victory of Golden Cygnet in the 1978 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and the success of Mr Donovan in the 1982 staging of what is now the Turners Novices’ Hurdle. Mr Donovan was a truly historic winner, being the first of owner J P McManus’ now record 84 Festival victories. Away from The Festival, O’Grady also enjoyed significant success at the course. He saddled Tranquil Sea to become only the second Irish-trained winner of the Paddy Power Gold Cup itself in 2009 and won the highlight of The Christmas Meeting, the December Gold Cup, with Go Roger Go in 2000.

WILLIE MULLINS 2025/26 STABLE TOUR!