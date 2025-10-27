The Paddy Power Gold Cup is to be run in memory of the legendary Irish trainer Edward O’Grady next month.
He passed away on July 28th this year after a remarkable career in which he saddled 18 winners at the Cheltenham Festival
They included the breathtaking 15-length victory of Golden Cygnet in the 1978 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and the success of Mr Donovan in the 1982 staging of what is now the Turners Novices’ Hurdle. Mr Donovan was a truly historic winner, being the first of owner J P McManus’ now record 84 Festival victories.
Away from The Festival, O’Grady also enjoyed significant success at the course. He saddled Tranquil Sea to become only the second Irish-trained winner of the Paddy Power Gold Cup itself in 2009 and won the highlight of The Christmas Meeting, the December Gold Cup, with Go Roger Go in 2000.
The O’Grady family said: "We are deeply touched that Cheltenham Racecourse and Paddy Power have chosen to honour Edwards’s memory in this way.
"Cheltenham held a very special place in his heart, it was the stage for so many of his proudest moments in racing. To see his name associated with such a prestigious race is a wonderful tribute to his life’s work and his love of the sport. Our family is truly grateful for this recognition, and we are all really looking forward to the day."
Guy Lavender, CEO of Cheltenham Racecourse, added: “Edward O’Grady was a towering presence as a leading Irish Jump trainer for over half a century. His record at The Festival was outstanding and I think it is fair to say he paved the way for the remarkable success of Irish-trained horses this century.
"On behalf of the racecourse and Paddy Power, our huge thanks go to the O’Grady family for helping us to honour Edward in this way and hopefully we will witness a race worthy of the great man’s memory next month."
