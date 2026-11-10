Paddy Power Gold Cup tips: Sporting Life experts have their say

Andrew Asquith, Ben Linfoot and David Ord answer the key questions ahead of Saturday's Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

Meetmemythesea is favourite – does he deserve to be? Andrew Asquith: Meetmebythesea has attracted plenty of support in recent days following some bullish quotes from the trainer and he was impressive when winning the novice handicap at the Cheltenham Festival when last seen. He proved very progressive as a chaser last season, and he’s just the type who will continue improving this season, so he deserves to be towards the head of the betting, but he does look a little short to me for a race of this nature. Ben Linfoot: I’d say so. If you’re a layer you have to err on the side of caution with a horse with this type of profile in this sort of race. He’s an impressive Cheltenham Festival winner and just might be a graded horse, so a mark of 151 might not stop him if he’s fit and ready and things go his way. That’s not to say I’d back him at 7/2, as I wouldn’t. I’d take him on every time and if he’s good enough you doff your cap and move on. David Ord: I wouldn't be rushing to back him at 7/2. Clearly he thrived over fences last season but is 12 pounds higher than when winning the Jack Richards and is pitched in against some experienced gunslingers at the weekend. He's the one in the race with the potential to breakthrough at a higher level but he'll need to cherry-ripe and find that improvement at the first attempt to defy a mark of 151.