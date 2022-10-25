The sponsors have three 7/1 co-favourites for the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham next month after 36 entries were unveiled.
French Dynamite (Mouse Morris), Ga Law (Jamie Snowden) and Fan de Blues (Willie Mullins) head the market and spokesman Paul Binfield said: “The Paddy Power Gold Cup is the first flagship contest of the Jump season and the countdown to it is well and truly on with the entries out today. It looks all set to be a typically competitive renewal in 2022 and we have a trio of 7-1 co-favourites at this early stage – French Dynamite, Ga Law and Fan de Blues.
“Ga Law caught the eye after over 600 days off the track when a fine third at Aintree last weekend while French Dynamite and Fan de Blues both showed very decent form as novices last season and both are already on the scoresheet this season.
“French Dynamite and Fan de Blues have to overcome the fact that the Irish have only won the Paddy Power Gold Cup on five occasions, with the most recent of those being the Edward O’Grady-trained Tranquil Sea back in 2009. However given the Irish dominance at Cheltenham last weekend, I doubt connections are too worried by statistics!”
Paddy Power Gold Cup Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) 2m 4f 44y
Cheltenham – Saturday 12th November
Beakstown (IRE) 9 Bryan Drew Dan Skelton
Captain Tom Cat (IRE) 7 Deva Racing (CTC) Dr Richard Newland
Caribean Boy (FR) 8 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson
Coconut Splash (IRE) 7 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Evan Williams
Coole Cody (IRE) 11 Mr W. Clifford Evan Williams
Daly Tiger (FR) 9 Twist Your Arm Partnership L J Morgan
Demachine (IRE) 8 West Coast Haulage Limited Kerry Lee
Deyrann de Carjac (FR) 9 Mr J. Law Alan King
Editeur du Gite (FR) 8 The Preston Family, Friends & T Jacobs Gary Moore
Emir Sacree (FR) 8 Mr G. L. Porter Nicky Henderson
Fan de Blues (FR) 7 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland
Fontaine Collonges (FR) 7 Mr P. Davies Venetia Williams
French Dynamite (FR) 7 Robcour M. F. Morris Ireland
Frero Banbou (FR) 7 Mr P. Davies Venetia Williams
Galahad Quest (FR) 6 Holt, Macnabb, Robinson & Jeffrey Mrs Jane Williams
Ga Law (FR) 6 The Footie Partnership Jamie Snowden
Happygolucky (IRE) 8 Lady Dulverton Kim Bailey
Il Ridoto (FR) 5 Giles, Hogarth, Mason & McGoff Paul Nicholls
Jacamar (GER) 7 Mark & Maria Adams Milton Harris
Kauto The King (FR) 8 Jenny Perry and Celia Goaman Joe Tizzard
Kiltealy Briggs (IRE) 8 McNeill Family Jamie Snowden
Midnight River 7 Mr Frank McAleavy Dan Skelton
Minella Drama (IRE) 7 Green Day Racing Donald McCain
Mister Coffey (FR) 7 Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford Nicky Henderson
Mister Fisher (IRE) 8 James & Jean Potter Ltd Nicky Henderson
Nassalam (FR) 5 John and Yvonne Stone Gary Moore
Senior Citizen 9 McNeill Family Alan King
Shakem Up'arry (IRE) 8 Mr Harry Redknapp Ben Pauling
Silver Hallmark 8 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Fergal O'Brien
Simply The Betts (IRE) 9 Mr David Maxwell Paul Nicholls
Slate House (IRE) 10 Eric Jones, Geoff Nicholas, John Romans Joe Tizzard
Spiritofthegames (IRE) 10 Mr N. W. Lake Dan Skelton
Stolen Silver (FR) 7 Walters Plant Hire & Potter Group Sam Thomas
Storm Control (IRE) 9 Mr Will Roseff Kerry Lee
Umbrigado (IRE) 8 John White & Anne Underhill David Pipe
War Lord (GER) 7 The Wychwood Partnership Joe Tizzard
36 entries
2 Irish-trained
Paddy Power Gold Cup, Sponsors bet:
7 French Dynamite, Ga Law, Fan de Blues
9 Frero Banbou, Coconut Splash
10 Il Ridoto, Nassalam, Minella Drama, Midnight River
12 Stolen Silver, Editeur du Gite, Mister Coffey
14 Fontaine Collonges, Happygolucky, Caribean Boy, Emir Sacree
16 War Lord, Galahad Quest, Umbrigado, Mister Fisher, Silver Hallmark,
20 Demachine. Beakstown. Captain Tom Cat. Storm Control, Kiltealy Briggs, Shakem Up'arry
25 Coole Cody, Jacamar, Simply The Betts, Senior Citizen, Slate House
33 Spiritofthegames, Daly Tiger, Deyrann De Carjac, Kauto The King
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.