French Dynamite (Mouse Morris), Ga Law (Jamie Snowden) and Fan de Blues (Willie Mullins) head the market and spokesman Paul Binfield said: “The Paddy Power Gold Cup is the first flagship contest of the Jump season and the countdown to it is well and truly on with the entries out today. It looks all set to be a typically competitive renewal in 2022 and we have a trio of 7-1 co-favourites at this early stage – French Dynamite, Ga Law and Fan de Blues.

“Ga Law caught the eye after over 600 days off the track when a fine third at Aintree last weekend while French Dynamite and Fan de Blues both showed very decent form as novices last season and both are already on the scoresheet this season.

“French Dynamite and Fan de Blues have to overcome the fact that the Irish have only won the Paddy Power Gold Cup on five occasions, with the most recent of those being the Edward O’Grady-trained Tranquil Sea back in 2009. However given the Irish dominance at Cheltenham last weekend, I doubt connections are too worried by statistics!”