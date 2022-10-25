Sporting Life
Ga Law in action

Paddy Power Gold Cup: Three 7/1 co-favourites with sponsors

By Sporting Life
15:16 · TUE October 25, 2022

The sponsors have three 7/1 co-favourites for the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham next month after 36 entries were unveiled.

French Dynamite (Mouse Morris), Ga Law (Jamie Snowden) and Fan de Blues (Willie Mullins) head the market and spokesman Paul Binfield said: “The Paddy Power Gold Cup is the first flagship contest of the Jump season and the countdown to it is well and truly on with the entries out today. It looks all set to be a typically competitive renewal in 2022 and we have a trio of 7-1 co-favourites at this early stage – French Dynamite, Ga Law and Fan de Blues.

“Ga Law caught the eye after over 600 days off the track when a fine third at Aintree last weekend while French Dynamite and Fan de Blues both showed very decent form as novices last season and both are already on the scoresheet this season.

“French Dynamite and Fan de Blues have to overcome the fact that the Irish have only won the Paddy Power Gold Cup on five occasions, with the most recent of those being the Edward O’Grady-trained Tranquil Sea back in 2009. However given the Irish dominance at Cheltenham last weekend, I doubt connections are too worried by statistics!”

WILLIE MULLINS STABLE TOUR 2022/23

Paddy Power Gold Cup Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) 2m 4f 44y

Cheltenham – Saturday 12th November

Beakstown (IRE) 9 Bryan Drew Dan Skelton

Captain Tom Cat (IRE) 7 Deva Racing (CTC) Dr Richard Newland

Caribean Boy (FR) 8 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson

Coconut Splash (IRE) 7 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Evan Williams

Coole Cody (IRE) 11 Mr W. Clifford Evan Williams

Daly Tiger (FR) 9 Twist Your Arm Partnership L J Morgan

Demachine (IRE) 8 West Coast Haulage Limited Kerry Lee

Deyrann de Carjac (FR) 9 Mr J. Law Alan King

Editeur du Gite (FR) 8 The Preston Family, Friends & T Jacobs Gary Moore

Emir Sacree (FR) 8 Mr G. L. Porter Nicky Henderson

Fan de Blues (FR) 7 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Fontaine Collonges (FR) 7 Mr P. Davies Venetia Williams

French Dynamite (FR) 7 Robcour M. F. Morris Ireland

Frero Banbou (FR) 7 Mr P. Davies Venetia Williams

Galahad Quest (FR) 6 Holt, Macnabb, Robinson & Jeffrey Mrs Jane Williams

Ga Law (FR) 6 The Footie Partnership Jamie Snowden

Happygolucky (IRE) 8 Lady Dulverton Kim Bailey

Il Ridoto (FR) 5 Giles, Hogarth, Mason & McGoff Paul Nicholls

Jacamar (GER) 7 Mark & Maria Adams Milton Harris

Kauto The King (FR) 8 Jenny Perry and Celia Goaman Joe Tizzard

Horses To Follow

Kiltealy Briggs (IRE) 8 McNeill Family Jamie Snowden

Midnight River 7 Mr Frank McAleavy Dan Skelton

Minella Drama (IRE) 7 Green Day Racing Donald McCain

Mister Coffey (FR) 7 Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford Nicky Henderson

Mister Fisher (IRE) 8 James & Jean Potter Ltd Nicky Henderson

Nassalam (FR) 5 John and Yvonne Stone Gary Moore

Senior Citizen 9 McNeill Family Alan King

Shakem Up'arry (IRE) 8 Mr Harry Redknapp Ben Pauling

Silver Hallmark 8 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Fergal O'Brien

Simply The Betts (IRE) 9 Mr David Maxwell Paul Nicholls

Slate House (IRE) 10 Eric Jones, Geoff Nicholas, John Romans Joe Tizzard

Spiritofthegames (IRE) 10 Mr N. W. Lake Dan Skelton

Stolen Silver (FR) 7 Walters Plant Hire & Potter Group Sam Thomas

Storm Control (IRE) 9 Mr Will Roseff Kerry Lee

Umbrigado (IRE) 8 John White & Anne Underhill David Pipe

War Lord (GER) 7 The Wychwood Partnership Joe Tizzard

36 entries

2 Irish-trained

Download the Sporting Life App

Paddy Power Gold Cup, Sponsors bet:

7 French Dynamite, Ga Law, Fan de Blues

9 Frero Banbou, Coconut Splash

10 Il Ridoto, Nassalam, Minella Drama, Midnight River

12 Stolen Silver, Editeur du Gite, Mister Coffey

14 Fontaine Collonges, Happygolucky, Caribean Boy, Emir Sacree

16 War Lord, Galahad Quest, Umbrigado, Mister Fisher, Silver Hallmark,

20 Demachine. Beakstown. Captain Tom Cat. Storm Control, Kiltealy Briggs, Shakem Up'arry

25 Coole Cody, Jacamar, Simply The Betts, Senior Citizen, Slate House

33 Spiritofthegames, Daly Tiger, Deyrann De Carjac, Kauto The King

