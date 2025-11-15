Menu icon
David Ord
David Ord on the Paddy Power Gold Cup

Paddy Power Gold Cup reaction: David Ord verdict on Panic Attack's victory

By David Ord
Sporting Life Plus
Sat November 15, 2025 · 1h ago

“As Roy Keane would say I’m only doing my f*cking job” smiles Dan Skelton as his first Paddy Power Gold Cup winner, Panic Attack, circles behind him.

But may I say Dan, you are doing it exceptionally well.

The biggest and strongest National Hunt team in the UK are going through the gears and there’s suddenly clear blue water emerging between them and the rest.

Last week at Exeter it was Thistle Ask who ran his rivals ragged to win the feature Haldon Gold Cup for the yard, the highlight of a sparkling treble on the card.

On Friday L’Eau Du Sud sauntered to victory in the Shloer Chase, claiming the scalp of Jonbon and parking his tank on the two-mile chasing lawn.

Now Panic Attack, targeted at this race since being ruled out of the Trustatrader Plate here in March, proves yet again that her handler has few – if any – peers as a target trainer.

All eyes are on Dan Skelton at Cheltenham
All eyes are on Dan Skelton at Cheltenham
