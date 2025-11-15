But may I say Dan, you are doing it exceptionally well.

The biggest and strongest National Hunt team in the UK are going through the gears and there’s suddenly clear blue water emerging between them and the rest.

Last week at Exeter it was Thistle Ask who ran his rivals ragged to win the feature Haldon Gold Cup for the yard, the highlight of a sparkling treble on the card.

On Friday L’Eau Du Sud sauntered to victory in the Shloer Chase, claiming the scalp of Jonbon and parking his tank on the two-mile chasing lawn.

Now Panic Attack, targeted at this race since being ruled out of the Trustatrader Plate here in March, proves yet again that her handler has few – if any – peers as a target trainer.