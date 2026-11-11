Paddy Power Gold Cup: Racing Podcast panel share their thoughts

Billy Nash - Release The Beast

"The Irish horse that I like in this race is Paul Nolan's Release The Beast. I think you could make a really strong case for this fellow.

"He's around 16/1, he'll be an each-way price, but I think he's got a lot in his favour. Paul Nolan, like Henry de Bromhead, is going through a purple patch at the moment. He's had seven winners in the last month, he's had 16 winners for the season in Ireland so far - he only had 23 for the entire season last year.

"Release The Beast has good course form. He ran really well in the Grand Annual last year, finished fourth. Now he did unseat at Punchestown on his most recent start at the first, but that was an uncharacteristic mistake, he's normally a very sound jumper.

"Most of his best form is on good ground, so it looks like that's what he's going to get this weekend.

"He hasn't had many goes at two and a half miles, but he finished second over two and a half at Wexford one day. He's certainly bred to stay the trip.

"They tried him in a hood at the back end of last year and that seemed to settle him down, but I think a race like this will be run to suit him, and I think at 16/1 he'll give you a very good run for your money."