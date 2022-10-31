Jamie Snowden hopes Ga Law can successfully carry out a plan that has been more than 18 months in the making by completing his full transition back from injury with a win in the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

After missing last season with a tendon injury, the lightly-raced six-year-old will bid to go two places better than Snowden’s former stable star Present View, who finished third in the 2014 renewal of the Premier Handicap, and gain a fourth victory over fences. While frustrated at having to make do without the Sinndar gelding last term the Lambourn handler now hopes he can make up for lost time in the two and half mile prize, which he is 7/1 co-favourite for with sponsor Paddy Power. Ga Law shaped with plenty of encouragement ahead of his first trip to Cheltenham after finishing third on his first start in 603 days in the Grade Two Jewson St Helens Old Roan Limited Handicap Chase at Aintree earlier this month.

Jamie Snowden pictured with Ga Law

He said: “This is a horse we have liked a lot for a long time. We know the family well as we trained the brother Val Du Law who was placed in a Grade One at Aintree and we got Ga Law on the back of him. “He won three novice chasers pretty impressively two seasons ago, one of which was the Rising Stars at Wincanton. He was third in the Henry VIII and second in the Pendil with a penalty on his back then unfortunately he picked up a tendon injury. “The plan had always been to get a prep run into him before this year’s Paddy Power Gold Cup as it would have been hard to go to that race on his first start outside of novice company on the back of an absence. “The market thinks it is the right race from him and at this moment in time he is in great order and has come out of Aintree well. Fingers crossed that continues to go well over the next couple of weeks. “Second season novices tend to do well in this race. We were second with Present View, who had previously won at The Festival. He had a prep run over hurdles then got beat two lengths in the Paddy Power and he had a similar profile to Ga Law. Fingers crossed he can fit into that mould."

Reflecting on his comeback performance (replay below), Snowden believes it was excellent effort given the amount of time he had off the track and his reaction to making a mistake at the fifth last, all of which he hopes bodes well for the future. He said: “We ended up going, as a bit of a Plan B, as it were to the Old Roan with him. He made a mistake at the fifth last which put him on the back foot and he was three or four lengths detached from the field coming around the bend. “He made up most of that and was only beaten a length and a quarter in the end. It was a cracking run on the back of that absence. The Paddy Power is only a few weeks after the Old Roan but he looks great and it is great we can go there with a chance while it would be amazing if he went and won."

