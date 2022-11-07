Leading fancies French Dynamite, Ga Law and Stolen Silver all feature among 21 acceptors for Saturday’s Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

The former, trained by Mouse Morris, is 5/1 favourite with the sponsors to give Ireland a rare winner in the November Meeting's showpiece contest, and he’s the only remaining Irish entry after Fan Des Blues was taken out by Willie Mullins. Ga Law was a fine third in the Old Roan Handicap Chase on his recent return at Aintree, while Stolen Silver is bidding to give Sam Thomas and Dai Walters a big Saturday winner for the second week in succession following Al Dancer’s thrilling victory in the Grand Sefton.