Leading fancies French Dynamite, Ga Law and Stolen Silver all feature among 21 acceptors for Saturday’s Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham.
The former, trained by Mouse Morris, is 5/1 favourite with the sponsors to give Ireland a rare winner in the November Meeting's showpiece contest, and he’s the only remaining Irish entry after Fan Des Blues was taken out by Willie Mullins.
Ga Law was a fine third in the Old Roan Handicap Chase on his recent return at Aintree, while Stolen Silver is bidding to give Sam Thomas and Dai Walters a big Saturday winner for the second week in succession following Al Dancer’s thrilling victory in the Grand Sefton.
Paul Nicholls is set to run both Simply The Betts and Il Ridoto, while Gary Moore could also be double-handed with Editeur Du Gite and Nassalam.
2020 winner Coole Cody is in line to try and regain his crown, while Dan Skelton and Nicky Henderson have one entry apiece courtesy of Midnight River and Mister Fisher respectively.
Paddy Power Gold Cup – sponsors betting: 5 French Dynamite, 7 Ga Law, Stolen Silver, 10 Il Ridoto, Midnight River, 12 Editeur Du Gite, Shakeem Up’arry, 14 Fontaine Collonges, Happygolucky, Nassalam, 16 Coole Cody, Demachine, Galahad Quest, Mister Fisher, Simply The Betts, Umbrigado, 20 Storm Control, 25 Captain Tom Cat, Slate House, 33 Deyrann De Carjac, 66 Daly Tiger.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.