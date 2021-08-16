“Paint The Dream ran very well at Chepstow to kick off the season in beating a Grade Two winner in Manofthemountain. We are going there with a good chance and not just for the day out.”

“When I was point-to-pointing, having grandad behind me helped me ride some good horses in that sphere, which has carried on under Rules.

“It would be a very good day if he can do the business. It means a lot more than normal riding a winner in these colours. Grandad is pretty good and always says ‘do what you think is best as you have ridden more winners than me!’

However, Brace is adamant that victory aboard Paint The Dream would eclipse that success. He said: “Winning a race like this on this horse who is owned by grandad and trained by Fergal would be right at the top of my achievements.

The 20-year-old rider has already tasted Grade Two glory when winning the 2019 Scottish Champion Hurdle at Ayr on the Nicky Henderson-trained Verdana Blue.

Having made a winning return at Chepstow on October 9, the Fergal O’Brien-trained gelding will bid to follow that success up by carrying the Brace family colours to what would be their biggest victory under Rules in the feature Grade Three handicap chase.

Brace can be even more excited about his prospects of victory when reflecting on Paint The Dream’s previous efforts at Cheltenham, in particular his second behind the re-opposing Midnight Shadow in the Grade Two Dipper Novices’ Chase in 2020.

He said: “He has run around Cheltenham before in a few good novice chases so he knows the track well.

“He only just got beat in the Dipper the other year so we are hoping for a good run. Since going over fences he has always run in good novice chases if he hasn’t run in a handicap. There are a couple of Grade One winners in there on Saturday but he is definitely good enough to take his chance."

With Paint The Dream having a recent run under his belt compared to a number of his rivals and with the ground conditions set to suit, Brace believes there is plenty in his favour at the weekend.

He added: “They are watering the ground and the top horses in the race that may want genuine winter good to soft ground may not love that as much as he does. That could be a big advantage in a race like that as he is a horse that will go well on good ground, so hopefully that is in our favour.

“Touch wood they usually go a good gallop and we have had a run under our belt, which at this time of year is a massive advantage."

Paint The Dream is widely available at 20/1 and Brace, who has partnered two previous winners at Cheltenham, believes bookmakers may have dismissed his mount's chances too lightly given the strength of his recent form figures.

He added: “He was 25/1 before confirmations and I couldn’t believe it as at Chepstow he beat a good field easily.

“He wasn’t beaten far in a Grade One on what turned out to be his final start last season at Sandown Park behind Sporting John on heavy ground, which probably suited the winner better. He is ultra-consistent, to be fair.

“He might not be overlooked and they might have priced him right, but I’d like to think they have overlooked him and that he has a great chance. This is a massive meeting and a massive race and it would be nice to walk back into that winner’s enclosure with everybody cheering us.”