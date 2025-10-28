Paddy Power Gold Cup preview: Jagwar favourite as 30 entered

JP McManus’ charge won four of his five starts last season including the Timeform Novices’ Handicap Chase on Festival Trials Day and the Trustatrader Plate in March. Thecompanysergeant, (12/1) second that day, could renew rivalry.

Paul Nicholls has a strong hand with his own Festival winner from last season Caldwell Potter and Il Ridoto, who landed this race in 2024 both 8/1 second best. Old Roan Chase hero Hitman is 14/1 for the Ditcheat team.

The Jukebox Man (10/1) is another fascinating entry having won the Kauto Star at Kempton on Boxing Day but missed the rest of his novice chase campaign.

Coming Up Easy has won his last three for Henry de Bromhead and is a 12/1 chance along with Manifesto Novices’ Chase runner-up Gidleigh Park and Dan Skelton’s Riskintheground, winner of an intermediate chase at Newton Abbot earlier this month.

Paddy Power Gold Cup - sponsors bet: 6 Jagwar, 8 Caldwell Potter, Il Ridoto, 10 The Jukebox Man, 12 Coming Up Easy, Gidleigh Park, Riskintheground, Thecompanysergeant, 14 Hitman, 16 Colonel Harry, Conyer’s Hill, Hoe Joly Smoke, Panic Attack, Petit Tonnerre, Vincenzo, 20 Ga Law, Ginny’s Destiny, Grandeur d’Ame, Master Chewy, Matata, Theatre Native, The Other Mozzie, 25 Bad, Es Perfecto, Hunter Legend, 33 Etalon, Ifiwerearichman, Issar d’Airy, Protektorat, Donnacha