David Ord with the three horses on his shortlist for Saturday's Paddy Power Gold Cup - the first big betting heat of the jumps season.

CASE FOR THE DEFENCE COOLE CODY There have only been two back-to-back winners of the Paddy Power Gold Cup since its inception in 1960, the very talented performers Half Free and Bradbury Star. So those stats are against Coole Cody – but other numbers suggest he’s in there with more than a fighting chance. He’s only four pounds higher than when fending off Spiritofthegames and Al Dancer in 2020, and two pounds lower than when a very good fourth behind The Shunter, Farclas and Top Notch in a red-hot Paddy Power Plate on the New Course in March. His prep run could hardly have go any better either, chasing home Guard Your Dreams in a handicap hurdle at the Showcase Meeting. Others have sexier profiles, but Evan Williams’ charge has been there, done that, got the t-shirt and is handicapped to go close again. He’s 14/1 which seems fair.

READY FOR FRESH START SIMPLY THE BETTS Now I’ll make no bones about. Paul Nicholls has two stable debutants running here and in Monday’s Racing Post stable tour he seemed significantly sweeter on the chances of Lalor, who now finds himself at the head of the market as a result. Hopes of a revival for him hinge on a wind operation and apparently all the signs were positive in a racecourse spin at Wincanton. There was no news of an away day for Simply The Betts, only a future step up to three miles, but he’s a fascinating recruit for the champion trainer. Two seasons ago he was a rapidly-improving handicap chaser, beating Imperial Aura to win the Timeform Novices’ Handicap Chase and Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap at the Festival. He looked capable of making the leap into Graded races only to be restricted to just one outing last term, finishing sixth in an attritional renewal of this race, beaten 13 lengths. He’s back – under Nicholls’ care – on a three pounds lower mark meaning he’s just five higher than when winning at the Festival in 2020. He’s no forlorn hope on the handicapping front and is somewhat sailing under the radar at the moment.

CLOSE YOUR EYES DOSTAL PHIL There’s a good prize in Dostal Phil when everything falls right for him and it could well happen on Saturday. He’s only had five starts over fences, winning the first of them at Newbury in January, when travelling sweetly and quickening away in the manner of a well handicapped horse. Clearly he was because hiked up eight pounds he hit the frame at Sandown the next twice. He was badly hampered early when third behind High Up In The Air and paid the price for a few mistakes when chasing home Grey Diamond on his subsequent visit to the Esher track. JP McManus’ charge then headed to Aintree and, subject of strong support, ran a cracker to finish third behind Editeur De Gite in a warm renewal of the Red Rum. He found himself with plenty to do that day but impressed with how he travelled and quickened up to get into contention.