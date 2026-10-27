Paddy Power Gold Cup: Latest odds and full racecard

Dan Skelton has the strongest numerical hand with six entries including Madara , who landed the Sun Racing Plate in March and Blueking D'Oroux , who joined the champion trainer alongside other Johnny de la Hey horses in the summer. He could have his first start for the yard at Carlisle on Sunday.

The owner has two other interesting contenders in Jagwar (Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero) and Johnnywho , winner of the last season's Ultima.

Ben Pauling's charge, owned by JP McManus, enjoyed a stellar 2025/2026 campaign, winning three of his four races including the Jack Richards Novices' Handicap Chase at the Festival.

Nicholls himself has three entries including Regents Stroll, third behind the favourite in the Jack Richards.

Henry de Bromhead and Paul Nolan are the sole Irish trainers with two entries apiece, July Flower and Zurich for the former while Nolan has put Ifiwerearichman and Release The Beast in the race.

Paddy Power representative Paul Binfield said: “Meetmebythesea is already proven over the course and distance, having landed the Jack Richards at The Festival back in March, and he is our clear 4/1 market leader to give locally based trainer Ben Pauling his first Paddy Power Gold Cup success.

“The all-conquering Dan Skelton team, successful with Panic Attack in 2025, has seven entries to choose from including 6/1 second favourite Blueking D’Oroux, who could make his seasonal reappearance at Carlisle this weekend and Madara (8/1), who is another with winning course form having been successful in the Plate Handicap Chase at last season’s Festival.”

Latest Paddy Power Gold Cup betting:

Sponsors' prices: 4 Meetmebythesea; 6 Blueking D’Oroux; 8 Madara; 10 Regent’s Stroll, Vincenzo; 12 Here Comes Georgie, Jagwar, Quebecois; 16 Zurich; 20 Gidleigh Park, July Flower, Kykorock, Master Chewy, Matata, Torneo, Twinjets; 25 Johnnywho, Juby Ball, Noble Park, Norn Iron, O’Moore Park; 33 Guard Your Dreams, Passing Diamond, Release The Beast, Rodney, Southoftheborder, Teddy Blue; 40 Bad, Bluey, Issam, Kingston Narcissus, Matterhorn; 50 Classic Maestro, Ifiwerearichman, Just Over Land, Mahons Glory, Moon d’Orange, Riskintheground; 66 Asian Master, Scorsese; 100 Dunkerque

Each Way: 1/4 Odds, 4 Places

Paddy Power Gold Cup full list of entries

14:20 The Paddy Power Gold Cup, Saturday 14th November

Asian Master (IRE) 9 Nick Shutts & DEP David Pipe

Bad (FR) 7 Mr D. P. Howden Ben Pauling

Blueking d'Oroux (FR) 7 Mrs Johnny de la Hey Dan Skelton

Bluey (IRE) 7 J R Lavelle & David Cottam Emma Lavelle

Classic Maestro (IRE) 8 Classic Maestro Partnership Jennie Candlish

Dunkerque (DEN) 6 Mr Shaun Henley Jennie Candlish

Gidleigh Park (GB) 8 The Eyre Family Harry Fry

Guard Your Dreams (GB) 10 Graham and Alison Jelley Nigel & Willy Twiston-Davies

Here Comes Georgie (GB) 8 Mr Bill Hawkins Dan Skelton

Ifiwerearichman (IRE) 8 Cheeky Pups Syndicate Paul Nolan

Issam (FR) 8 Lady Gibbings Tom Symonds

Jagwar (FR) 7 Mr John P. McManus Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Johnnywho (IRE) 9 Mr John P. McManus Jonjo & A.J. O'Neill

Juby Ball (FR) 7 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Mrs C. Williams

July Flower (FR) 7 Mr Duncan Angove Henry de Bromhead

Just Over Land (FR) 7 Walters Plant Hire & Spiers & Hartwell Sam Thomas

Kingston Narcissus (FR) 7 S T Racing - Sunglasses Syndicate Dan Skelton

Kykorock (FR) 6 Mrs Rachel Wilson Dan Skelton

Madara (FR) 7 Bryan Drew and Friends Dan Skelton

Mahons Glory (IRE) 10 C Nightingale & Hold My Beer Partnership Dylan Cunha

Master Chewy (IRE) 9 Anne-Marie & Jamie Shepperd Nigel & Willy Twiston-Davies

Matata (IRE) 8 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nigel & Willy Twiston-Davies

Matterhorn (FR) 8 Mrs Johnny de la Hey Dan Skelton

Meetmebythesea (IRE) 6 Mr John P. McManus Ben Pauling

Moon D'Orange (FR) 8 Ian Stuart Griffiths and Gary Evans Christian Williams

Noble Park (IRE) 7 Mr M. Buckley & Mr A. Speelman Nicky Henderson

Norn Iron (IRE) 8 Dr. Paul Kelly Harry Derham

O'Moore Park (IRE) 9 Clink, Fishwick, Maughan & Salters Martin Keighley

Passing Diamond (IRE) 6 Mr M. M. Allen Ben Haslam

Quebecois (FR) 7 McNeill,Stevens,McKenzie,Flowers&Walsh Paul Nicholls

Regent's Stroll (IRE) 7 Ferguson, Mason, Hales, Hogarth & Vogt Paul Nicholls

Release The Beast (IRE) 7 Coffey & Buckley Families Paul Nolan

Riskintheground (IRE) 9 3 Sons Dan Skelton

Rodney (IRE) 7 Morris Morgan Racing Kerry Lee

Scorsese (IRE) 8 Paul McKeon Neil Mulholland

Southoftheborder (IRE) 8 West Coast Haulage Limited Henrietta C Knight

Teddy Blue (GER) 8 Hale Sargent Evans Clifton Harry Derham

Torneo (FR) 6 Torneo Syndicate Jamie Snowden

Twinjets (IRE) 9 Mr C. W. Rodgers Paul Nicholls

Vincenzo (FR) 8 Walters Plant Hire Ltd Sam Thomas

Zurich (FR) 7 Pimlico Racing Ireland Henry de Bromhead

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