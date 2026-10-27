Meetmebythesea and Ben Jones power up the Cheltenham hill
Meetmebythesea and Ben Jones power up the Cheltenham hill

Paddy Power Gold Cup: Latest odds and full racecard

Horse Racing
Tue October 27, 2026 · 4h ago

Meetmebythesea is 4/1 favourite with the sponsors after 44 horses were entered for the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham on November 14.

Ben Pauling's charge, owned by JP McManus, enjoyed a stellar 2025/2026 campaign, winning three of his four races including the Jack Richards Novices' Handicap Chase at the Festival.

The owner has two other interesting contenders in Jagwar (Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero) and Johnnywho, winner of the last season's Ultima.

Dan Skelton has the strongest numerical hand with six entries including Madara, who landed the Sun Racing Plate in March and Blueking D'Oroux, who joined the champion trainer alongside other Johnny de la Hey horses in the summer. He could have his first start for the yard at Carlisle on Sunday.

https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/shop/horses-to-follow

Nicholls himself has three entries including Regents Stroll, third behind the favourite in the Jack Richards.

Henry de Bromhead and Paul Nolan are the sole Irish trainers with two entries apiece, July Flower and Zurich for the former while Nolan has put Ifiwerearichman and Release The Beast in the race.

Paddy Power representative Paul Binfield said: “Meetmebythesea is already proven over the course and distance, having landed the Jack Richards at The Festival back in March, and he is our clear 4/1 market leader to give locally based trainer Ben Pauling his first Paddy Power Gold Cup success.

“The all-conquering Dan Skelton team, successful with Panic Attack in 2025, has seven entries to choose from including 6/1 second favourite Blueking D’Oroux, who could make his seasonal reappearance at Carlisle this weekend and Madara (8/1), who is another with winning course form having been successful in the Plate Handicap Chase at last season’s Festival.”

Latest Paddy Power Gold Cup betting:

Sponsors' prices: 4 Meetmebythesea; 6 Blueking D’Oroux; 8 Madara; 10 Regent’s Stroll, Vincenzo; 12 Here Comes Georgie, Jagwar, Quebecois; 16 Zurich; 20 Gidleigh Park, July Flower, Kykorock, Master Chewy, Matata, Torneo, Twinjets; 25 Johnnywho, Juby Ball, Noble Park, Norn Iron, O’Moore Park; 33 Guard Your Dreams, Passing Diamond, Release The Beast, Rodney, Southoftheborder, Teddy Blue; 40 Bad, Bluey, Issam, Kingston Narcissus, Matterhorn; 50 Classic Maestro, Ifiwerearichman, Just Over Land, Mahons Glory, Moon d’Orange, Riskintheground; 66 Asian Master, Scorsese; 100 Dunkerque

Each Way: 1/4 Odds, 4 Places

Paddy Power Gold Cup full list of entries

14:20 The Paddy Power Gold Cup, Saturday 14th November

Asian Master (IRE) 9 Nick Shutts & DEP David Pipe  

Bad (FR) 7 Mr D. P. Howden Ben Pauling  

Blueking d'Oroux (FR) 7 Mrs Johnny de la Hey Dan Skelton  

Bluey (IRE) 7 J R Lavelle & David Cottam Emma Lavelle  

Classic Maestro (IRE) 8 Classic Maestro Partnership Jennie Candlish  

Dunkerque (DEN) 6 Mr Shaun Henley Jennie Candlish  

Gidleigh Park (GB) 8 The Eyre Family Harry Fry  

Guard Your Dreams (GB) 10 Graham and Alison Jelley Nigel & Willy Twiston-Davies  

Here Comes Georgie (GB) 8 Mr Bill Hawkins Dan Skelton  

Ifiwerearichman (IRE) 8 Cheeky Pups Syndicate Paul Nolan  

Issam (FR) 8 Lady Gibbings Tom Symonds  

Jagwar (FR) 7 Mr John P. McManus Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Johnnywho (IRE) 9 Mr John P. McManus Jonjo & A.J. O'Neill  

Juby Ball (FR) 7 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Mrs C. Williams  

July Flower (FR) 7 Mr Duncan Angove Henry de Bromhead  

Just Over Land (FR) 7 Walters Plant Hire & Spiers & Hartwell Sam Thomas  

Kingston Narcissus (FR) 7 S T Racing - Sunglasses Syndicate Dan Skelton  

Kykorock (FR) 6 Mrs Rachel Wilson Dan Skelton  

Madara (FR) 7 Bryan Drew and Friends Dan Skelton  

Mahons Glory (IRE) 10 C Nightingale & Hold My Beer Partnership Dylan Cunha  

Master Chewy (IRE) 9 Anne-Marie & Jamie Shepperd Nigel & Willy Twiston-Davies  

Matata (IRE) 8 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nigel & Willy Twiston-Davies  

Matterhorn (FR) 8 Mrs Johnny de la Hey Dan Skelton  

Meetmebythesea (IRE) 6 Mr John P. McManus Ben Pauling  

Moon D'Orange (FR) 8 Ian Stuart Griffiths and Gary Evans Christian Williams  

Noble Park (IRE) 7 Mr M. Buckley & Mr A. Speelman Nicky Henderson  

Norn Iron (IRE) 8 Dr. Paul Kelly Harry Derham  

O'Moore Park (IRE) 9 Clink, Fishwick, Maughan & Salters Martin Keighley  

Passing Diamond (IRE) 6 Mr M. M. Allen Ben Haslam  

Quebecois (FR) 7 McNeill,Stevens,McKenzie,Flowers&Walsh Paul Nicholls  

Regent's Stroll (IRE) 7 Ferguson, Mason, Hales, Hogarth & Vogt Paul Nicholls  

Release The Beast (IRE) 7 Coffey & Buckley Families Paul Nolan  

Riskintheground (IRE) 9 3 Sons Dan Skelton  

Rodney (IRE) 7 Morris Morgan Racing Kerry Lee  

Scorsese (IRE) 8 Paul McKeon Neil Mulholland  

Southoftheborder (IRE) 8 West Coast Haulage Limited Henrietta C Knight  

Teddy Blue (GER) 8 Hale Sargent Evans Clifton Harry Derham  

Torneo (FR) 6 Torneo Syndicate Jamie Snowden  

Twinjets (IRE) 9 Mr C. W. Rodgers Paul Nicholls  

Vincenzo (FR) 8 Walters Plant Hire Ltd Sam Thomas  

Zurich (FR) 7 Pimlico Racing Ireland Henry de Bromhead  

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