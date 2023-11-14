Sporting Life
Il Ridoto - the one for money
Il Ridoto - the one for money

Paddy Power Gold Cup: Il Ridoto the one for money

By Sporting Life
15:52 · TUE November 14, 2023

Il Ridoto is the one for money on in the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham on Saturday.

Stable companion Stage Star may head the market but it's the apparent stable second-string, ridden by Freddie Gingell, who is attracting the cash wotht he sponsors.

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Il Ridoto has been very well backed today and is still being supported. Paul Nicholls has won this prestigious contest twice before and looks to have two powerful arrows this time in him and favourite Stage Star.

“However, The Real Whacker remains our current biggest loser and he is still being supported at 7s although I’d say we are happy to hold the price, at the moment, given the amount of weight he'll have to carry on his seasonal reappearance. Roughly 50% of the stakes taken on the race are on these three illustrious contenders.”

Paddy Power Gold Cup - sponsors bet: 4 Stage Star, 11/2 Unexpected Party, 7 Il Ridoto, The Real Whacker, 15/2 Fugitif, Notlongtillmay, 11 Angels Breath, 14 Final Orders, Whistleinthedark, 16 Authorized Art, Easy As That, Harpers Brook, Torn And Frayed, 25 Black Gerry, 33 Sebastapol, 50 Mr Saxobeat, Zhiguli

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

