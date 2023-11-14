Paddy Power Gold Cup: Il Ridoto the one for money

Stable companion Stage Star may head the market but it's the apparent stable second-string, ridden by Freddie Gingell, who is attracting the cash wotht he sponsors.

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Il Ridoto has been very well backed today and is still being supported. Paul Nicholls has won this prestigious contest twice before and looks to have two powerful arrows this time in him and favourite Stage Star.

“However, The Real Whacker remains our current biggest loser and he is still being supported at 7s although I’d say we are happy to hold the price, at the moment, given the amount of weight he'll have to carry on his seasonal reappearance. Roughly 50% of the stakes taken on the race are on these three illustrious contenders.”

Paddy Power Gold Cup - sponsors bet: 4 Stage Star, 11/2 Unexpected Party, 7 Il Ridoto, The Real Whacker, 15/2 Fugitif, Notlongtillmay, 11 Angels Breath, 14 Final Orders, Whistleinthedark, 16 Authorized Art, Easy As That, Harpers Brook, Torn And Frayed, 25 Black Gerry, 33 Sebastapol, 50 Mr Saxobeat, Zhiguli