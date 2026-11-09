Paddy Power Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Cheltenham horse-by-horse guide

Nic Doggett provides a horse-by-horse guide to Saturday's Paddy Power Gold Cup and he's got two big-priced each-way suggestions.

Paddy Power Gold Cup Handicap Chase When: 14:20 Saturday, November 14

Where: Cheltenham

First prize: £91,120

Going: Good

TV: ITV & Racing TV (Sky 424)

Full racecard and free video form

MATATA (Nigel & Willy Twiston-Davies) Regular here, producing winning performances of note on both the Old and New Courses, most recently when winning from just 1lb lower on New Year's Day. On something of a recovery mission having pulled up and then fallen on his last two starts in the spring, but on the plus side he starts this season on a good mark and is only eight, so not one to cross off any lists just yet given his yard has twice won this with older horses. Best form over shorter but lack of rain should assist with any petrol gauge issues late on. MADARA (Dan Skelton) Won some notable races when with Sophie Leech but has taken his form up a notch since joining Dan Skelton, fourth off 141 in this race in 2024 before returning to the same C&D this March (from 1lb lower) to win the Plate by an easy seven and half lengths in March. Recent pipe-opener over hurdles at Carlisle should have put him spot on (from franked), and 12lb higher mark may not be enough of a barrier if allowed to line up (owner has expressed concerns about the ground being too fast). MEETMEBYTHESEA (Ben Pauling) Unexposed sort who quickly improved upon the best of his hurdling form (close third in the EBF final at Sandown the week before the Festival) when sent over fences last season, his three wins including a comprehensive defeat of subsequent Grade 1 winner Gold Dancer in the Jack Richards handicap here in March. Chunky 12lb rise to defy here, but open to plenty more improvement (still only six), and with his stable in form he has leading claims as a result.

Ben Jones enjoys the moment on Meetmebythesea

JOHNNYWHO (Jonjo & A J O'Neill) Wily old chaser who jumped more proficiently than had sometimes been the case when defeating the same owner's Jagwar here in the Ultima in March, and again looked in rude health when following that up with a fine fourth in the Grand National (from the same mark). Has a 4lb higher perch here over a trip that is probably short of his best these days, so - with a slight sense of trepidation – he looks one to oppose (despite a good record fresh) with spring targets likely to be more on the radar. BLUEKING D'OROUX (Dan Skelton) Another high-profile stable switcher from Paul Nicholls who could make an immediate impression for his new yard given his record of six wins and six runner-up efforts from just 21 starts. Has won at a variety of venues, including ones with stiff finishes, so no reason to think that his new mark of 148 will be prohibitive given his good record fresh and fine effort in Grade 1 company when last seen at Aintree in the spring. High on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and an obvious player. RISKINTHEGROUND (Dan Skelton) Back in calmer waters here having filled a non-threatening third behind his high-class stablemate Pic d'Orhy in the Charlie Hall at Wetherby last month. Beat Blueking d'Oroux giving him 12lb just over a year ago, so still looks likely to be competitive from his current mark of 146 (handicapper has left him alone for Wetherby), and connections may decide to roll the dice again given he doesn't like winter ground and the strongly-run nature of this race (which he missed last year due to unsuitably soft going) should suit his hold-up style. Overpriced. JULY FLOWER (Henry De Bromhead) Lightly-raced mare who has done well over fences since connections (who paid plenty to get her from France) decided that chasing Lossiemouth and co home in mares' hurdles wasn't much fun. Won first two novice chases before being put in her place by Romeo Coolio and Irish Panther in a Leopardstown Grade 1 (strong form), and a little disappointing in both the Mares' Chase at the Festival and then when appearing not to stay over three miles at Punchestown when last seen. Best when a premium is placed on jumping, so could be very well suited by this test, and looks a fascinating contender on her seasonal return (2/2 when returning from a break of six months or more).

July Flower lands the Arkle Trial

QUEBECOIS (Paul Nicholls) Solid reappearance when second to El Capitaine at Newton Abbot last month, though has been up and down in trip like a yo-yo since going close on the New Course here in January, with his best effort coming when third to Johnnywho in the Ultima over 3m1f. Trainer is convinced that the demands of this race will suit – and he should know, having won it four times – but this mark of 141 probably leaves little room for error. ISSAM (Tom Symonds) Made a winning return to action at Wetherby at this time last year, and claimed the notable scalp of an eye-catching Madara when adding another victory at Kempton in February. Clearly not right when almost tailed off at Newbury on his next start later that month, but shaped with more promise when just appearing to lack match fitness at Stratford in October, and should step forward from that run. New mark looks workable, but might be flying a little too high in this grade. O'MOORE PARK (Martin Keighley) Stable has a knack of supplying big-race winners, but the success of this former Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old appeared to take the yard by surprise (also had the more fancied third) when coming from off the pace to land a novice handicap here last month. Lightly-raced for his age, and every chance there's more to come now back in the winning groove, so not one to take too lightly from 4lb higher. GUARD YOUR DREAMS (Nigel & Willy Twiston-Davies) Experienced chaser who seems to find all ground coming alike, but struggled to get involved before being pulled up two out on his seasonal return in a veterans' event over three miles at Ffos Las recently. Looks up against it if running here rather than the veterans' chase 24 hours earlier. ZURICH (Henry De Bromhead) French recruit who struggled to make an impact during his first season in Ireland but rose up the handicap ranks last term thanks to a series of fine efforts which included a win over C&D at the Showcase Meeting and a fine fifth in the Plate won by Madara. Shaped as if better for the run when fifth on his reappearance at Limerick last month, and entitled to step forward once more, but will need to if he's to defy this higher British mark of 138. NORN IRON (Harry Derham) Not at his best in first two starts over fences last term but showed improved form once stepped up in trip with a tongue-tie applied, winning twice at Sandown in small-field events. Pitched into a very different scenario following an eight-week break when beating all but one of 21 rivals in a strong renewal of a listed novices' handicap at Punchestown (the fourth Ballygunner Castle went on to win the Kerry National). 6lb higher here but likely to have been teed up for this assignment, and his yard is hitting form. Big player.

Norn Iron in action at Sandown

RELEASE THE BEAST (Paul Nolan) Lightly-raced seven-year-old who showed promise as a novice but really began to find his stride last autumn/winter, and built on those solid efforts when a staying-on fourth in the Grand Annual here in March. Got no further than the first at Punchestown on his only start since. Looks handicapped to win, but still relatively unproven over this far (appeared likely to win before tying up at Wexford on reappearance last year). Dam won over 2m3f over hurdles. Yard in good form. TORNEO (Jamie Snowden) Stable can do no wrong at present and same applies to this exciting six-year-old who already has two years of chasing under his belt having made an early start over the bigger obstacles back in late-2024. Yet to show he can win in a big field, but produced a clear career best when winning at Ffos Las in October (third Crebilly has won since) and a 5lb rise looks manageable. Big chance for a yard that won this race with the six-year-old Ga Law in 2022. DUNKERQUE (Jennie Candlish) Summer ground specialist who appeared to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory when beaten by sole rival Follow Your Luck at Perth, before finishing lame when last of three over three miles at Newcastle last time. This isn't his sort of scenario. CLASSIC MAESTRO (Jennie Candlish) Gutsy frontrunner who won at a lower level at Perth when last seen. Seven of eight wins have come in fields of nine or less and hard to see him relishing this test following a 2lb rise (0-140 on Sunday more suitable, if still likely to be too demanding). PASSING DIAMOND (Ben Haslam) Ex-Neil Mulholland-trained six-year-old who hasn't been out of the first three since joining Ben Haslam, his three wins over fences including a defeat of Hexham specialist Passengerontheship in his own back yard. Lost little in defeat when giving the 143-rated Bowensonfire 8lb and a real scare over two miles here last month, only picked up late on, and likely to run well in whichever of the three engagements he takes up this weekend. MOON D'ORANGE (Christian Williams) Cause not helped in last year's Coral Gold Cup by a standing start, but produced a series of so-so efforts prior to a fine third – albeit beaten nine and a quarter lengths – behind Madara in the Plate here in March. Has shaped as if stretched by trips around three miles in two outings for Christian Williams this season, but has dropped to a very tantalizing mark and should go well at a big price as he chases just a second win over fences (first came on the New Course here). Enigmatic sort (can get behind) but travelled much more comfortably last time out.