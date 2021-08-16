Caribean Boy is set to run in the Paddy Power Gold Cup after the weights were unveiled for the Cheltenham showpiece.

The unveiling of the weights for the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham on November 13 may not quite have the razzmatazz that surrounds the publication of the Grand National weights, but to hardened Jumps enthusiasts accustomed to enjoying their sport, often in freezing rain, moments like this after a long hard summer of Flat racing are priceless. For many the Paddy Power Gold Cup is the first huge race of the season with winners potentially going on to races such as the King George and the Kim Bailey-trained Espoir De Romay, who was third in Sunday’s Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase at Carlisle and is a 16/1 shot with Paddy Power, has been handed top weight of 11st 12lb. Protektorat, who leading owner John Hales shares in partnership with legendary former Manchester Utd manager Sir Alex Ferguson, Ged Mason and Lisa Hales and was last seen in action at Aintree where he kept on well to win the Grade One Manifesto Novices’ Chase by three and three-quarter lengths, will carry 11st 6lb and is 7/1 favourite with Paddy.

When told what Protektorat, trained by Dan Skelton, had been allotted, Hales replied: “That’s good – I’m very happy with what he’s got and I expect him to run a big race. Dan is very pleased with him and he likes Cheltenham so, you know, we’re probably hoping that he wins the race.” Fusil Raffles (11st 4lb and 14/1 with Paddy) who was a fortunate winner of last Saturday’s Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby and is one of three possibles owned by ‘the boys in green’ Simon Munir and Isaac Souede together with Caribean Boy (11st and 10/1 with Paddy) who won a Grade 2 novices’ chase at Newbury a year ago when he beat Sunday’s Colin Parker Memorial winner Fiddlerontheroof by four lengths, and Janika (11st 5lb and 25/1 with Paddy) who is on a mark 9lb lower than when fourth and a beaten favourite in Aintree’s Grade 3 Topham Chase in 2019. Anthony Bromley, Munir and Souede’s racing manager, said: “The only one of ours that is likely to be confirmed is Caribean Boy – he’s unlikely to go for the Grand Sefton – and I think the Paddy Power Gold Cup is the latest plan for him. “It will be interesting to see what others are confirmed on Monday, but we knew his handicap mark so his weight could go up a bit higher depending if others come out. He’s a horse who goes well fresh and it’s a big prize and he is one of our tallest horses so we’re not too worried about his weight – it’s probably more about whether his handicap mark is fair or not.